Without water conservation efforts, society cannot progress: President Murmu

New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) Expressing concern over the declining quality and quantity of groundwater, President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday stressed the vital role of collective responsibility in preserving water resources.

President Droupadi Murmu. File Pic

"Groundwater is not only getting polluted but also depleting. This is a serious concern," the president said while conferring the National Water Awards on Tuesday.

She warned that without conservation efforts, society cannot progress.

Murmu said that all major civilisations have thrived around water bodies, and yet, in modern times, water is often neglected.

"We at times forget the importance of water," she said.

Murmu emphasised the role of the state governments in water management, praising the Ministry of Jal Shakti and minister C R Patil for their dedication to conservation.

The president lauded the winners of the National Water Awards for their efforts and urged that their best practices be shared widely.

The awards, organised by the Department of Water Resources under the Ministry of Jal Shakti, recognised efforts across nine categories, with Odisha securing the top spot for Best State, followed by Uttar Pradesh while Gujarat and Puducherry were joint third place.

The National Water Awards started in 2018 to promote water conservation in line with the government's vision of a 'Jal Samridh Bharat' (water-sufficient India).

