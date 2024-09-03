hrough the government schemes, like Start-Up India, Skill India and Stand-Up India, the young generation can achieve its aims, she said

President Droupadi Murmu. Pic/PTI

President Droupadi Murmu in Maharashtra on Tuesday stressed the need to encourage research in the education system, and said research scholars in India are capable of finding solutions to the problems not only faced by the country but by the world, reported news agency PTI.

The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 gives impetus to research, she noted.

President Droupadi Murmu in Maharashtra was speaking at the 21st convocation ceremony at the Symbiosis International (Deemed University) in Pune.

"I am confident that the young generation is working hard towards the development of the country. People of the country possess a lot of talent and skill. I want you to understand the requirements of the society and using your knowledge, come up with solutions that can help in the development of the masses, especially those who are marginalised, and it can encourage sustainability," President Droupadi Murmu said, reported PTI.

Through the government schemes, like Start-Up India, Skill India and Stand-Up India, the young generation can achieve its aims, she said.

"I would like to tell everyone here that research should be encouraged in the education system. Research scholars from India are capable of finding solutions not only to the problems within the country but from the world. In the National Education Policy, the research has been given impetus," she added, reported PTI.

Contribution of cooperative sector in country's development incomparable: President Murmu

The contribution of the cooperative sector in India's development is incomparable, President Droupadi Murmu said at a function in Maharashtra's Kolhapur on Monday.

Addressing the golden jubilee celebrations of Shri Warna Women Cooperative Group in Warnanagar in the west Maharashtra city, the President said, "Trade and entrepreneurship have played a crucial role in economic development, but the role of cooperative sector in the development of the country is incomparable," reported PTI.

The President said cooperation was the best medium to make good use of the strength inherent in society.

"Principles of cooperation follow the spirit of justice, unity, and fraternity envisaged in the Constitution. When people of different classes and ideologies unite for cooperation, they get the benefit of social diversity," she said, reported PTI.

Cooperatives have played an important role in the economic development of the country and household brands like Amul and Lijjat Papad are the examples of such cooperatives, Murmu added, reported PTI.

She said cooperative groups have made a significant contribution in making India the world's largest milk producer, adding that such cooperatives produce and distribute milk and milk products in almost all states.

Not only milk, cooperative institutions are playing an important role in areas like fertilizer, cotton, handloom, housing, edible oil, and sugar, the President pointed out.

(With inputs from PTI)