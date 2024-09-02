On the same day amid her Maharashtra visit, she will grace the centenary year function of the Maharashtra Legislative Council in Mumbai

President Droupadi Murmu. File Pic

President Droupadi Murmu is visiting Maharashtra for three days beginning Monday to attend various programs, reported news agency PTI.

During her Maharashtra visit, she will grace the golden jubilee celebration of Shri Warana Women Co-operative Group at Warananagar, Kolhapur, on Monday, the Rashtrapati Bhavan stated, reported PTI.

On September 3, the President will address the 21st convocation of Symbiosis International (Deemed University) at Pune.

On the same day amid her Maharashtra visit, she will grace the centenary year function of the Maharashtra Legislative Council in Mumbai, reported PTI.

The President will inaugurate the Buddha Vihar at Udgir, Latur, on September 4.

She will also address a gathering of beneficiaries of 'Shasan Aplya Dari' and 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojna' of the Maharashtra government at Udgir, the statement added, reported PTI.

President Murmu unveils new flag, insignia for Supreme Court on its 75th anniversary

President Droupadi Murmu unveiled a new flag and insignia for the Supreme Court to commemorate its 75th anniversary in the national capital on Sunday, reported ANI.

President Murmu graced the valedictory session of the two-day National Conference of District Judiciary, organised by the Supreme Court of India.

She emphasised that there are many challenges before the judiciary that will require coordinated efforts by all stakeholders to be resolved, informed an official release, reported ANI.

Addressing the gathering, the President said that since its establishment, the Supreme Court of India has made an invaluable contribution as a vigilant sentinel of the judicial system of the world's largest democracy, reported ANI.

Indian jurisprudence has a very respectable place because of the Supreme Court. She appreciated the contribution of all present and past people associated with the Indian Judiciary.

She was happy to note that on the completion of 75 years of its establishment, the Supreme Court has organised many programmes that have increased people's trust and attachment towards our judicial system, reported ANI.

The President said that the feeling of faith and reverence towards justice has been a part of our tradition. She referred to her address on a previous occasion and reiterated that people consider every judge in the country as God.

The President said that in recent years there have been significant improvements in the availability of infrastructure, facilities, training, and human resources of the judiciary at the district level, but a lot remains to be done in all these areas, reported ANI.

She affirmed confidence that rapid progress would continue in all dimensions of reform.

The President said that pendency and backlog of cases are big challenges before the judiciary. She stressed the need to ponder the serious issue of cases remaining pending for as long as over 32 years, reported ANI.

She emphasised that programmes such as special Lok Adalat week should be organised more frequently and said that this will help in tackling the pendency of cases.

President Murmu also expressed her happiness while noting that many aspects related to case management were discussed in one of the sessions of this conference. She expressed confidence that these discussions will yield practical results, reported ANI.

The President said that the Constitution provides for the power and responsibilities of the legislative and executive bodies at the local level through panchayats and municipalities.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)