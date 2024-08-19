As the nation celebrates Raksha Bandhan 2024 on Monday, President Droupadi Murmu extended greetings on the festival that celebrates the bond between siblings. She said the festival instills a feeling of affection and respect towards all sisters and daughters and urged the citizens to take a pledge to ensure the safety and respect of women

She said the festival instills a feeling of affection and respect towards all sisters and daughters. President Murmu's statement comes at a time when the country is witnessing several protests, especially by the medical fraternity, over the rape and murder of a 31-year-old doctor inside RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.



In a post on X, President Murmu said, "On the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all the countrymen. This festival, based on the feeling of love and mutual trust between brothers and sisters, instills a feeling of affection and respect towards all sisters and daughters."

She also urged the citizens to take a pledge to ensure the safety and respect of women in society.



"I would like that on this festival day, all the countrymen to take a pledge to ensure the safety and respect of women in our society," the post further reads.





रक्षा बंधन के पावन अवसर पर, मैं सभी देशवासियों को हार्दिक बधाई और शुभकामनाएं देती हूं। भाई-बहन के बीच प्रेम और आपसी विश्वास की भावना पर आधारित यह त्योहार, सभी बहन-बेटियों के प्रति स्नेह और सम्मान की भावना का संचार करता है। मैं चाहूंगी कि इस पर्व के दिन, सभी देशवासी, हमारे समाज… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 19, 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also greeted citizens on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan 2024 and said he prayed for everyone's happiness and prosperity.



"Best wishes to all countrymen on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, a festival symbolizing the immense love between brother and sister. May this holy festival bring new sweetness in the relationships of all of you and happiness, prosperity and good fortune in life," PM Modi posted on X.

समस्त देशवासियों को भाई-बहन के असीम स्नेह के प्रतीक पर्व रक्षाबंधन की ढेरों शुभकामनाएं। यह पावन पर्व आप सभी के रिश्तों में नई मिठास और जीवन में सुख, समृद्धि एवं सौभाग्य लेकर आए। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 19, 2024

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, extending his wishes on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan 2024, said, "Heartiest greetings to all the countrymen on the festival of 'Raksha Bandhan'. On this festival of unbreakable love and affection between brothers and sisters, I pray for everyone's happiness and prosperity."

समस्त देशवासियों को ‘रक्षाबंधन’ के पावन पर्व की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ।



भाई-बहन के अटूट प्रेम व स्नेह के इस पर्व पर सभी के सुख व समृद्धि की प्रार्थना करता हूँ। pic.twitter.com/ZCyNEZun28 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 19, 2024

Raksha Bandhan is a traditional Hindu festival dedicated to the love and bond between brothers and sisters. On this day, sisters tie a rakhi around their brothers' wrists. In return, brothers offer gifts as a symbol of love and care for their sisters.



Rakhi symbolises a sense of protection. On Raksha Bandhan, the brothers promise to protect their sisters from harm of any kind.



Raksha Bandhan is a festival deeply rooted in Indian culture and has been celebrated for centuries. Incidents of sisters tying rakhi around their brothers' wrists for protection are mentioned in Hindu religious texts.

