From channelling fashion trends to Bollywood inspiration, design experts share tips for you to ace your OOTD with your siblings this Raksha Bandhan

Break free from the traditional Raksha Bandhan attire and make a bold fashion statement with your sibling this year. Ditch the predictable kurtas and sarees for a fresh, contemporary look that reflects your unique bond. Designer Sarab Khanijou, and Khushboo Sethi, co-founder of Jisora, share tips to help you shine with your sibling. Whether you're aiming for a coordinated or complementary look, let your fashion choices elevate the spirit of Raksha Bandhan. Prepare to turn heads and create lasting memories as you and your sibling step out in style.