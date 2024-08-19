Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended wishes and prayed for everyone's happiness and prosperity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article PM Modi, Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi greet people on Raksha Bandhan 2024 x 00:00

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan 2024 on Monday and prayed for everyone's happiness and prosperity.

"Best wishes to all countrymen on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, a festival symbolising the immense love between brother and sister. May this holy festival bring new sweetness in the relationships of all of you and happiness, prosperity and good fortune in life," PM Modi posted on X.

समस्त देशवासियों को भाई-बहन के असीम स्नेह के प्रतीक पर्व रक्षाबंधन की ढेरों शुभकामनाएं। यह पावन पर्व आप सभी के रिश्तों में नई मिठास और जीवन में सुख, समृद्धि एवं सौभाग्य लेकर आए। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 19, 2024

"Heartiest greetings to all the countrymen on the festival of 'Raksha Bandhan'. On this festival of unbreakable love and affection between brothers and sisters, I pray for everyone's happiness and prosperity," Shah posted on X.

संस्कृतभाषा भारतीयसंस्कृति: च परस्परं पूरकौ स्तः। न केवलं संस्कृते ज्ञानसागरस्य बहुमूल्यानि शास्त्राणि रचितवन्तः, अपितु संस्कृतसाहित्येन विश्वसाहित्यानां मार्गदर्शनमपि कृतम्।



विश्वसंस्कृतदिवसे संस्कृतस्य संरक्षणे संवर्धने च योगदानं दायकाः सर्वान् महानुभावान् नमस्करोमि।… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 19, 2024

Union Health Minister and BJP chief JP Nadda greeted people and prayed that the Raksha Bandhan fills everyone's life with happiness and good fortune.

"I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all my countrymen on the sacred festival of Raksha Bandhan, the unbreakable love and trust between brother and sister. I pray to God that this festival of our sacred culture may fill everyone's life with happiness, good fortune and prosperity," Nadda posted on X.

भाई-बहन के अटूट स्नेह व विश्वास के पावन पर्व रक्षाबंधन की समस्त देशवासियों को हार्दिक बधाई व शुभकामनाएं देता हूँ।



ईश्वर से प्रार्थना करता हूँ, कि हमारी पावन संस्कृति का यह उत्सव सभी के जीवन को सुख-सौभाग्य व समृद्धि से परिपूर्ण रखे। — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) August 19, 2024

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi greeted people on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan 2024 and prayed for a strong relationship between the brothers and sisters.

"Many congratulations and best wishes to all the countrymen on the festival of Rakshabandhan, the festival of unbreakable love and affection between brother and sister. May this Rakhi always keep your sacred relationship strong," the Congress leader posted on X and shared a picture with sister Priyanka Gandhi.

भाई-बहन के अटूट प्रेम एवं स्नेह के पर्व, रक्षाबंधन की सभी देशवासियों को बहुत-बहुत बधाई और शुभकामनाएं।



रक्षा का यह सूत्र आपके इस पावन रिश्ते को सदैव मजबूती के साथ जोड़े रहे। pic.twitter.com/Xvsqj2rt4e — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 19, 2024

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi also extended her wishes to the countrymen on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan 2024.

"The relationship between a brother and a sister is like a garden in which memories of different colours, stories of togetherness and the resolve to deepen the friendship flourish on the foundation of respect, love and mutual understanding. Brothers and sisters are companions in struggle, companions of memories and also boatmen of companionship. Happy Rakhi to all of you," she posted on X.

भाई-बहन का रिश्ता उस फुलवारी की तरह होता है जिसमें सम्मान, प्रेम और आपसी समझदारी की बुनियाद पर अलग-अलग रंगों वाली यादें, संग के किस्से-कहानियाँ व दोस्ती को और गहरा करने का संकल्प फलता-फूलता है।



भाई-बहन संघर्ष के साथी होते हैं, स्मृतियों के हमराही भी और संगवारी के खेवैया भी।… pic.twitter.com/4zkX1rISrN — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) August 19, 2024

Raksha Bandhan, commonly known as Rakhi, will be celebrated on Monday (today). It is a traditional Hindu festival dedicated to the love and bond between brothers and sisters. On this day, sisters tie a rakhi around their brothers' wrists. In return, brothers offer gifts as a symbol of love and care for their sisters.

Raksha Bandhan is a festival deeply rooted in Indian Culture and has been celebrated for centuries. Incidents of sisters tying rakhi around their brothers' wrists for protection are mentioned in Hindu religious texts.