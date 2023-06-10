Breaking News
Woman dies of cardiac arrest after her son fails to qualify class 12 exams

Woman dies of cardiac arrest after her son fails to qualify class 12 exams

Updated on: 10 June,2023 09:17 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

After suffering a cardiac arrested she was rushed to Sub-District Hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival

Woman dies of cardiac arrest after her son fails to qualify class 12 exams

Representational picture

A woman has died after her son failed to qualify class 12 exams. The incident occurred in the Kokernag area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.


A local news gathering agency reported that after the mother “came to know that her son has failed to qualify class 12th exam, results of which were declared on Friday, she suffered a cardiac arrest and died.”


The deceased woman was identified as Jameela Akhtar wife of Mohammad Rafiq Malik of Danwethpora Kokarnag.

After suffering a cardiac arrested she was rushed to Sub-District Hospital in Kokernag where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

kashmir jammu and kashmir news india India news south kashmir

