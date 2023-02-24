Woman dies, two injured as house gutted in fire in Kerala

The deceased, 70-year woman, was sleeping in the ground floor of the two-storey building when the fire broke out, the police said

Representational Pic

An elderly woman died and her husband and son sustained burn injuries after their house was gutted in fire at midnight in this Kerala district, police said on Friday.

The deceased, 70-year old Rajam, was sleeping in the ground floor of the two-storey building when the fire broke out, they said.

Though Fire force personnel and local people rushed the woman and her husband Selvaraj to the government medical college hospital, she succumbed to burn injuries later.

She had inhaled smoke, which emanated during the fire resulting in the aggravation of her health condition and declared dead by doctors at the hospital.

Also Read: Adani issue: SC says not going to issue any injunction to media

Besides husband Selvaraj (76), her son Vineesh (30) also suffered injuries and was admitted to the same hospital.

Vineesh, after shifting his wife and two children, who were sleeping on the first floor of the house to safety, jumped to save himself from the blaze which had already spread to the upper floor.

The fire was suspected to have broken out around 12.30 AM and the exact reason was yet to be ascertained, police added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever