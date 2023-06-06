Woman found hanging in her house, brother accuse in-laws of killing her

Breaking News
06 June,2023
Swati (28), a resident of Dinarpur village, got married two-and-a-half years ago. Her brother Ravi told police that she had made a call at 11 pm on Sunday asking her family to take her with them the next morning

Representative image/iStock

The body of a 28-year-old woman has been found hanging from a ceiling fan in her house in the Deoband police station area following which her brother accused the in-laws of killing her, police said on Monday.


Swati (28), a resident of Dinarpur village, got married two-and-a-half years ago. Her brother Ravi told police that she had made a call at 11 pm on Sunday asking her family to take her with them the next morning.


But when the relatives reached the house of Swati's in-laws the next day, they found her dead, police said.


Saharanpur's Senior Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada told PTI that the kin of the deceased have lodged a complaint and a probe into the matter was underway.

