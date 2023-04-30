Breaking News
Mumbai: 24,000 trees pruned so far, 61,000 in line
Maharashtra: Female cop from Haryana killed in road accident on Samruddhi Mahamarg
Mumbai: Eros Theatre is going nowhere!
Mumbai: Elderly widow loses Rs 85.6 lakh in two-year-long con job
Mumbai: 886 paan bidi shops demolished in five days
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Woman jumps off moving motorcycle after rider tries to grope her in Bengaluru

Woman jumps off moving motorcycle after rider tries to grope her in Bengaluru

Updated on: 30 April,2023 12:38 PM IST  |  Bengaluru
ANI |

Top

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Deepak

Woman jumps off moving motorcycle after rider tries to grope her in Bengaluru

Representative Image

Listen to this article
Woman jumps off moving motorcycle after rider tries to grope her in Bengaluru
x
00:00

A woman jumped off a moving motorcycle when the Rapido driver allegedly tried to grope her in Bengaluru, police said on Wednesday.


According to the police, the accused has been identified as Deepak.



Giving details, officials said, "On April 21, a woman booked a bike to Indiranagar and the driver took her phone on the pretext of checking OTP and started driving in the wrong direction."


Also Read: Drunk man on board Delhi-Bengaluru flight attempts to open emergency exit mid-air

After this, the woman jumped from the moving motorcycle to save herself and the video was recorded on CCTV cameras on the road.

The accused has been arrested and sent to judicial custody, added the police.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

bengaluru karnataka national news India news india

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK