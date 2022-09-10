Breaking News
King Charles III proclaimed Britain's monarch in historic ceremony
19 dead in Maharashtra during immersion of Ganesh idols
Mumbai: FDA collects 96 samples of sweets, snacks, edible oil, ghee during Ganeshotsav festival
Maharashtra records 955 Covid-19 cases, four deaths
Mumbai: D-gang bookie takes campaign route to threaten housing society members in Malad
Fraudsters dupe Serum Institute of Rs 1 cr by asking for money transfer
Bandra Fair: Mumbai Police issues traffic restrictions around Mount Mary Church
Home > News > India News > Article > Woman killed houses filled with sludge as cloudburst triggers flash flood in Uttarakhand village

Woman killed, houses filled with sludge as cloudburst triggers flash flood in Uttarakhand village

Updated on: 10 September,2022 05:23 PM IST  |  Pithoragarh
PTI |

Top

The village is located near Dharchula town in Pithoragarh district

Woman killed, houses filled with sludge as cloudburst triggers flash flood in Uttarakhand village

Swollen Mahakali river after a cloudburst at Dharchula near the India-Nepal border, in Pithoragarh district. Pic/PTI


A cloudburst in a border village of Nepal triggered a flash flood in Khotila village on the Indian side as waters of the swelling Kali river rushed into homes, filling them with sludge and killing a woman.


The body of Pashupati Devi, a resident of Khotila village, was later pulled out of the sludge that had choked her house after the flooding of the river, Pithoragarh District Magistrate Ashish Chauhan said.

The village is located near Dharchula town in Pithoragarh district, he said.


The cloudburst occurred past midnight in Bangabagar village across the India-Nepal border, Chauhan said. The river waters mixed with debris gushed into 36 homes in Khotila village, officials said.

Also Read: Will ensure BJP regains South Goa Lok Sabha seat, says Narayan Rane

The woman killed in the incident did not get the time to unbolt the door of her home and run to safety, the DM said.

He said 170 affected people of the village have been evacuated and put up in makeshift shelters built at Dharchula stadium.

The affected village on the Nepal side of the border received 132.2 mm of rainDM Chauhan said. The cloudburst has caused casualties on the Nepal side of the border too, the officials said.

Pithoragarh District Disaster Management Officer Bhupendra Singh Mahar said some animals belonging to villagers have also been lost.

The Dharchula administration is running relief and rescue operations on the spot with the help of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and police personnel, Mahar said.

The extent of damage is yet to be assessed, he said. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Are you going to watch the Apple launch event `Far Out` today?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
uttarakhand india national news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK