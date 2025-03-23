Breaking News
Mumbai: 17 stations to get mega decks above platforms
Mumbai: Mulund East residents lose sleep over rumble strips near MHADA signal
Mumbai: Top city stock trader under scanner after 88 kg gold haul
Explore if BMC’s road work warrants EOW probe: Maharashtra Speaker
Mumbai: Thieves extort Rs 11.5 lakh from jeweller posing as IB officers
shot-button
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > News > India News > Article > Woman killed in tiger attack in Gondia big cat tranquilised and captured

Woman killed in tiger attack in Gondia; big cat tranquilised and captured

Updated on: 23 March,2025 08:41 PM IST  |  Gondia
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The 50-year-old was a resident of Shivramtola in Gothangaon forest range, which is part of Arjuni Morgaon tehsil. She was collecting mahua flowers when the incident took place at around 7 am, Range Forest Officer (RFO) Milind Pawar said

Woman killed in tiger attack in Gondia; big cat tranquilised and captured

Representational pic

Listen to this article
Woman killed in tiger attack in Gondia; big cat tranquilised and captured
x
00:00

A 50-year-old woman was killed in a tiger attack on Sunday morning in Maharashtra's Gondia district, according to a forest department official. The victim, identified as Anusaya Dhanu Kolhe, was a resident of Shivramtola village in the Gothangaon forest range, located in Arjuni Morgaon tehsil, news agency PTI reported.


The incident occurred around 7 am while Kolhe was collecting mahua flowers, a common activity during this season. Range Forest Officer (RFO) Milind Pawar reported that a sub-adult tigress attacked Kolhe, dragging her body approximately 100 metres and remaining beside it for a considerable time. The forest department managed to scare away the big cat and later tranquilised it. The tigress will be transferred to the Wildlife Research and Training Centre in Gorewada, Nagpur, for further observation.


RFO Pawar added that efforts to identify the tigress are ongoing since the area typically does not experience frequent wildlife movement. The authorities will provide compensation to the family of the deceased according to government norms, PTI reported.


Maharashtra Govt to implement special plan to curb tiger attacks in Gadchiroli

Maharashtra Chief Minister (CM) Devendra Fadnavis has instructed officials to consult experts and promptly implement a special remedial plan aimed at preventing human casualties resulting from tiger attacks in Gadchiroli district, news agency ANI reported.

The plan includes providing special compensation to the families of individuals who have died in tiger attacks over the past five years and relocating additional tigers, among other measures. Fadnavis, who also serves as the Guardian Minister of Gadchiroli, has directed officials to submit a detailed report on the matter within three months.

The CM has expressed serious concern over the loss of human lives due to tiger attacks. As the Guardian Minister, he has urged authorities to promptly address citizens' concerns and propose an effective remedial strategy, ANI reported.

A plan will be formulated under the guidance of Pravin Pardeshi, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Mitra Sanstha. In response, Pardeshi convened a meeting of senior forest officials in Nagpur, where potential remedial measures were discussed, and directives for their implementation were issued.

Over the past five years, more than 50 people have lost their lives to tiger attacks in Gadchiroli district, particularly in the areas of Charmoshi, Armori, Vadsa, and Dhanora, ANI reported.

Authorities have been instructed to assess the situation comprehensively and relocate additional tigers from the district within the next three months.

50-year-old killed in tiger attack in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve of Madhya Pradesh

A 50-year-old man was killed after he was attacked by a tigress in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district on Sunday, an official said. The incident occurred in the Panpatha buffer area around noon when Daddi Kol was on his way to graze goats, Indwar Police Station In-charge SN Prajapati said.

A tigress pounced on Kol, a resident of Chansura Mauhar village, killing him at the scene, the officer said.

Following the incident, locals expressed anger, stating that such attacks by wild animals have become recurrent in the area, reported PTI. BS Uppal, Sub-divisional Officer (Forest), announced that Kol's family would receive a compensation of Rs 8 lakh, along with immediate financial assistance of Rs 10,000.

(With PTI and ANI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

maharashtra Bengal Tiger madhya pradesh national news india India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK