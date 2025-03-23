The 50-year-old was a resident of Shivramtola in Gothangaon forest range, which is part of Arjuni Morgaon tehsil. She was collecting mahua flowers when the incident took place at around 7 am, Range Forest Officer (RFO) Milind Pawar said

Representational pic

Listen to this article Woman killed in tiger attack in Gondia; big cat tranquilised and captured x 00:00

A 50-year-old woman was killed in a tiger attack on Sunday morning in Maharashtra's Gondia district, according to a forest department official. The victim, identified as Anusaya Dhanu Kolhe, was a resident of Shivramtola village in the Gothangaon forest range, located in Arjuni Morgaon tehsil, news agency PTI reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident occurred around 7 am while Kolhe was collecting mahua flowers, a common activity during this season. Range Forest Officer (RFO) Milind Pawar reported that a sub-adult tigress attacked Kolhe, dragging her body approximately 100 metres and remaining beside it for a considerable time. The forest department managed to scare away the big cat and later tranquilised it. The tigress will be transferred to the Wildlife Research and Training Centre in Gorewada, Nagpur, for further observation.

RFO Pawar added that efforts to identify the tigress are ongoing since the area typically does not experience frequent wildlife movement. The authorities will provide compensation to the family of the deceased according to government norms, PTI reported.

Maharashtra Govt to implement special plan to curb tiger attacks in Gadchiroli

Maharashtra Chief Minister (CM) Devendra Fadnavis has instructed officials to consult experts and promptly implement a special remedial plan aimed at preventing human casualties resulting from tiger attacks in Gadchiroli district, news agency ANI reported.

The plan includes providing special compensation to the families of individuals who have died in tiger attacks over the past five years and relocating additional tigers, among other measures. Fadnavis, who also serves as the Guardian Minister of Gadchiroli, has directed officials to submit a detailed report on the matter within three months.

The CM has expressed serious concern over the loss of human lives due to tiger attacks. As the Guardian Minister, he has urged authorities to promptly address citizens' concerns and propose an effective remedial strategy, ANI reported.

A plan will be formulated under the guidance of Pravin Pardeshi, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Mitra Sanstha. In response, Pardeshi convened a meeting of senior forest officials in Nagpur, where potential remedial measures were discussed, and directives for their implementation were issued.

Over the past five years, more than 50 people have lost their lives to tiger attacks in Gadchiroli district, particularly in the areas of Charmoshi, Armori, Vadsa, and Dhanora, ANI reported.

Authorities have been instructed to assess the situation comprehensively and relocate additional tigers from the district within the next three months.

50-year-old killed in tiger attack in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve of Madhya Pradesh

A 50-year-old man was killed after he was attacked by a tigress in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district on Sunday, an official said. The incident occurred in the Panpatha buffer area around noon when Daddi Kol was on his way to graze goats, Indwar Police Station In-charge SN Prajapati said.

A tigress pounced on Kol, a resident of Chansura Mauhar village, killing him at the scene, the officer said.

Following the incident, locals expressed anger, stating that such attacks by wild animals have become recurrent in the area, reported PTI. BS Uppal, Sub-divisional Officer (Forest), announced that Kol's family would receive a compensation of Rs 8 lakh, along with immediate financial assistance of Rs 10,000.

(With PTI and ANI inputs)