The Gadchiroli Police in Maharashtra on Wednesday launched 'Cyber Doot', a vehicle to raise awareness against cyber crime in the district, the police said.

The police officials said that the Cyber Doot' is new initiative to raise awareness about cyber crime in the region.

The van was inaugurated by Dr. Chering Dorjee, Additional Director General of Police (Special Operations), Maharashtra, at the Gadchiroli Police Headquarters.

The police said that as cyber crime and online fraud continue to rise, especially through social media and the internet, the Gadchiroli Police are taking proactive steps to educate the public.

"The mobile van will travel to various locations across the district, including schools, colleges, markets, and bus stations, to spread awareness about the dangers of cyber crime," the official statement by the police said.

The statement said that despite the increasing use of mobile phones and the internet, there is still limited awareness about cyber crime in the remote parts of Gadchiroli. Common cyber crimes include online gaming fraud, digital arrests, scams using government schemes, and money extorted through WhatsApp video calls. To combat these issues and ensure citizens in Gadchiroli become cyber literate, the police have introduced the ‘Cyber Doot’ mobile van.

The police said that the mobile van will provide information through videos, audio, posters, and banners to help people understand cyber crime and how to protect themselves from it.

The citizens will also be encouraged to take an oath to become more aware of cyber threats, the police said.

The inauguration event was attended by Dr. Chering Dorjee, Additional Director General of Police (Special Operations), Maharashtra; Ankit Goyal, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Gadchiroli Region; Neelotpal, Superintendent of Police, Gadchiroli; Yatish Deshmukh, Additional Superintendent of Police (Campaign); M. Ramesh, Additional Superintendent of Police (Administration); and M.V. Sathysai Karthik, Additional Superintendent of Police, Aheri. Special efforts for the success of the initiative were made by Cyber Police Station Gadchiroli officers, including Police Inspector Arun Fegde, Sub-Inspector Neha Hande, and other staff members, the officials said.

During the event, Superintendent of Police Neelotpal urged the public to stay vigilant about the use of mobile and internet.