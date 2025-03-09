The new police station was built in just 24 hours with the help of over 1000 personnel, including 60 C-60 commandos, 25 BDDs teams, newly appointed police officers, 500 special police officers, and private contractors, police said

The police station is expected to play an important role in curbing Maoist activities. Pic/videograb/Gadchiroli Police

The Gadchiroli Police in Maharashtra on Sunday said that it has inaugurated a new police station in Bhamragad district near Chhattisgarh border.

In an official statement, the police said that a new police station was inaugurated in Kavande village located under the Bhamaragad sub-division, close to the Chhattisgarh border.

The inauguration of the news police station is part of efforts to improve security and development in the region, the officials said.

The area is considered highly sensitive due to Maoist activity and its remote, difficult terrain.

The official statement said that the new police station was built in just 24 hours with the help of over 1000 personnel, including 60 C-60 commandos, 25 BDDs teams, newly appointed police officers, 500 special police officers, and private contractors.

It said that the construction process also involved heavy machinery, including 10 JCBs, 9 trailers, 4 Poclains, 25 trucks, and 10 dumpers.

In addition to the rapid establishment of the station, a 6-kilometer dirt road was constructed over two days to connect the police station to nearby areas, including the Nelgunda post, the officials said.

The statement further said that the opening ceremony of the police station was attended by several top officials, including Sandeep Patil, Special Police Inspector General (Anti-Naxal Operations), Ankit Goyal, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Gadchiroli Range, Ajay Kumar Sharma, Deputy Inspector General of Police, CRPF, Neelotpal, Superintendent of Police, Gadchiroli, and other senior officials from the Maharashtra Police and CRPF.

The event was also attended by local villagers, who expressed their gratitude for the establishment of the police station, which will greatly enhance their security and overall development, it said.

The statement said that the police station is expected to play an important role in curbing Maoist activities and improving the safety and well-being of the local tribal communities, who have long been isolated from mainstream development.

The police said that over the past two years, seven new posts have been established in the region with a motive to strengthen security in the region.

During the inaugural ceremony, the police also distributed various items to the local community, including sarees for women, clothes for men and youth, school supplies for children, and sporting equipment, the police said.