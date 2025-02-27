The surrender-rehabilitation policy of the state is aimed at facilitating the peaceful return of Maoist cadres to mainstream society. This policy, in effect since 2005, has encouraged numerous Maoists to give up their violent activities and join the mainstream

Two hardcore Maoists surrendered before the Gadchiroli Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) under the surrender-rehabilitation policy of the Maharashtra Government. The duo, who had a combined reward of Rs 18 lakh on their heads, decided to renounce the violent path after years of frustration and disillusionment with the Maoist movement, the police stated.

The surrender-rehabilitation policy of the state is aimed at facilitating the peaceful return of Maoist cadres to mainstream society. This policy, in effect since 2005, has encouraged numerous Maoists to give up their violent activities and join the mainstream.

Both the Maoists hail from the Bhamragad region in Gadchiroli.

One of the surrendered Maoists is a 56-year-old Divisional Committee Member (DVCM), who had joined the Maoist organisation since 1993. She served in various capacities and across various locations and had a total of 11 criminal charges registered against her, including encounters, arson, among other offences.

The other surrendered Maoist is a 30-year-old Party Member. He had joined the banned outfit four years ago. While he had been charged for an encounter, the police are also verifying his involvement in other violent incidents.

The duo cited frustration with the Maoist leadership for their surrender, stating that the senior cadres paid little attention to the medical issues faced by party members and often abandoned female members during encounters. They also revealed how fellow tribals were killed based on mere suspicion of being informers, and how women were subjected to discrimination. Both Maoists also mentioned that the funds they were told to collect for the movement were misused by senior members, rather than benefiting the people.

While the former DVCM had carried a reward of Rs 16 lakh, the Party Member had a reward of Rs 2 lakh on their heads. Following their surrender, the DVCM will receive Rs 8.5 lakh, while the other surrendered Maoist will be granted Rs 4.5 lakh under the rehabilitation package, as declared by both the Central and Maharashtra governments.

Since the inception of the surrender and rehabilitation policy of the government in 2005, a total of 702 active Maoists have surrendered before the Gadchiroli Police. This year alone, 22 Maoists have surrendered, the police said.

Neelotpal, Superintendent of Police, Gadchiroli, assured that all necessary support would be extended to those willing to surrender and reintegrate into mainstream society. He urged other active Maoists to renounce violence and join the process of development and peace. The policy is currently being carried out under the guidance of senior officials, including Sandip Patil, Special Inspector General of Police (ANO) Nagpur, Ankit Goyal, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Gadchiroli Range, and Ajai Kumar Sharma, DIG (Ops) Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).