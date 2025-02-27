Project to be part of other preparations for Nashik Kumbh Mela 2027; Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis held a review meeting in Mumbai in preparation for the Kumbh Mela to be held in Nashik-Trimbakeshwar in 2027

Devotees making offerings at the Ganga ghat in Nashik. File pic

The state government wants to explore the construction of a coastal road along the banks of the Godavari river in Nashik—a city located 168 km north of Mumbai. On Wednesday, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis held a review meeting in Mumbai in preparation for the Kumbh Mela to be held in Nashik-Trimbakeshwar in 2027.

During the meeting, Fadnavis instructed officials to form a separate Kumbh Authority to monitor and ensure smooth execution of plans for the religious festival. “The CM instructed to conduct a drone survey to explore the possibility of constructing a coastal road along the banks of the Godavari river,” a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office said.

As reported by mid-day on February 24, developing infrastructure at religious tourist spots in and around Nashik, creating parking lots, and restricting entry of private vehicles into Nashik city during the Kumbh, was discussed during the meeting.

The meeting chaired by the CM was attended by Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan, Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik and Nashik Divisional Commissioner Dr Praveen Gedam, among senior officials from other departments.

On January 17, Fadnavis had held a review meeting for Kumbh preparations and instructed officials to visit Prayagraj to see arrangements and preparations done by the Uttar Pradesh government for the Maha Kumbh 2025. The CM made clear his plans to position Nashik as a global spiritual destination.

Accordingly, the team visited UP and Dr Gedam made a presentation at the review meeting conducted on Wednesday (February 26). At the meeting, it was anticipated that the crowd turnout would be four to five times more as compared to the 2015 festival held in Nashik. It may be recalled that in 2003, the Nashik Kumbh stampede claimed 39 lives. The religious festival is held at the location every 12 years, with the last event being in 2015.

“Details available from the 2015 event should be analysed and a study should be done on how to plan for Kumbh Mela 2027. All manpower required should be taken under one jurisdiction and umbrella body—The Kumbh Authority. For this, a Kumbh Mela Authority Act should be prepared,” the statement added.

Other issues brought up at the meeting included crowd management, the number of ghats, planning of roads, railways and air transport. Additionally, the widening of the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar roads by 24 metres, development of parking lots and creation of tents on the sides of these roads were also suggested.

The meeting also took into account the development of infrastructure at religious tourist spots in and around Nashik and restricting entry to private vehicles into Nashik city during the Kumbh. “The option of e-bus should be made available for the devotees to travel from the parking lot to the city. Also, it should be planned that these e-buses will leave every three minutes,” the release reads.

Other important directives

>> Accommodate passenger inflow at Shirdi, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Ozar airports

>> Increase space for parking planes at Shirdi airport; more landings at Ozar airport

>> Explore setting up a helipad in Nashik city

>> Coordinate with Railways admin for setting up facilities for devotees at Nashik Road, Igatpuri and Kasara railway stations

>> Corridors to these religious places around Nashik such as Trimbakeshwar, Shirdi, Wani and Shani Shingnapur should be created

>> Remove encroachments near the Trimbakeshwar and Nashik temples

>> Ensure continuous flow of Godavari water so that devotees can bathe in clean water

>> Create a communication (public address) system to disseminate information to citizens quickly during the Kumbh period