As the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh comes to an end, preparations for the Kumbh Mela 2027 in Maharashtra have gained momentum with IAS officers starting field visits to Nashik to assess the arrangements for the grand event.

On February 8, Manisha Patankar Mhaiskar, the additional chief secretary of the Public Works Department (PWD), visited Nashik and held meetings with local officials.

Local officials stated that during the meeting, it was discussed to improve road infrastructure and connectivity, and to explore the plan of a ring road around the city to manage traffic more effectively. According to local PWD officials, the plan is to stop private vehicles at designated points on the outskirts of Nashik, a few kilometres (maybe 7-12 km; the distance can change depending on the selection of spot where vehicles would be stopped and parking lots would be arranged) away from the main Kumbh spot. “Parking lots will be set up along all roads leading to the religious spot and the city. From these parking lots, pilgrims will be ferried to the Kumbh site using special buses deployed to transport visitors. The idea is to reduce congestion and improve crowd management,” the official added.

This approach and planning assume significance in response to the reports of traffic jams seen at the recent Kumbh Mela in UP, where pilgrims were stranded in vehicles for hours and traffic jams extended up to 60-100 km.

On January 17, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis conducted a meeting in Mumbai to review preparations for the Nashik Kumbh. At the meeting, the chief minister made clear to all senior IAS officers his plans to position Nashik as a global spiritual destination and urged the administration to ensure priority for preparations when it comes to accommodation, mobility and safety of citizens and tourists visiting the Nashik Kumbh, especially after the 2003 stampede in Nashik that claimed 39 lives.

The Nashik Kumbh Mela 2027 is expected to attract millions of pilgrims and tourists. The event, which occurs every 12 years, last took place in Nashik in 2015. Besides, Nashik, the administration is anticipating that many tourists coming for Kumbh would travel to other nearby religious sites like Sraptashrungi, Shirdi and Shani Shingnapur.

PWD officials, during the visit of Manisha Patankar Mhaiskar, discussed the possibility of Kumbh visitors travelling to religious spots around Kumbh and in some cases even beyond Nashik, for instance, Shirdi. “In order to make travel safe and convenient for such tourists, the PWD and other government agencies concerned will be focusing on improving road connectivity and infrastructure at other religious sites in Nashik and nearby areas,” the official said.

The officer further maintained that the administration would ensure all roads (be it internal or external) approaching the Kumbh site and connecting Nashik were in proper condition. “Issues pertaining to the state highway will be sorted out and those related to national highway authorities will be conveyed to the department and officials concerned,” the officer added.

Meanwhile, those close to the Chief Minister’s Office maintained that Fadnavis will hold many rounds of meetings soon to review issues pertaining to traffic management, river cleanliness, crowd management and the provision of amenities to devotees coming to participate in the Simhastha Kumbh Mela. “Fadnavis, during his meeting in January, mentioned that the next meeting would be held within a month. During this meeting, the officers will be asked to present their inputs and plans,” the official added.

Significance of Nashik Kumbh mela

Nashik is located in the northwestern part of Maharashtra, 168 km north of Mumbai. The city on the banks of the Godavari River is considered sacred, especially due to Lord Rama’s connection to the place and several religious temples, including the Trimbakeshawar Shiva temple and Kalaram Temple that exist there. Ramkund is said to be a divine spot where Lord Rama would bathe and taking a dip in this pond during the Kumbh Mela is said to be auspicious.