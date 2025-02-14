Western Railway announces the operation of two pairs of special trains between Valsad-Danapur and Sabarmati-Banaras for Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 to accommodate the extra rush of passengers.

In a bid to accommodate the increased passenger demand during the Maha Kumbh Mela-2025, Western Railway has announced the introduction of two pairs of special trains. These special services will operate on a special fare between Valsad – Danapur and Sabarmati – Banaras, offering more travel options to pilgrims and other passengers during this important religious event.

According to a press release from Shri Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the details of the special trains are as follows:

1. Valsad – Danapur Maha Kumbh Mela Special (Train Nos. 09019/09020)

The Valsad – Danapur Maha Kumbh Mela Special will run two trips. Train No. 09019 will depart from Valsad at 08:40 hrs on Sunday, 23rd February 2025, and will arrive at Danapur at 18:00 hrs the following day. On the return leg, Train No. 09020 will leave Danapur at 23:30 hrs on Monday, 24th February 2025, and is scheduled to arrive at Valsad at 09:30 hrs on Wednesday.

This train will stop at several stations en route, including Navsari, Bhestan, Nandurbar, Amalner, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Mirzapur, Chunar, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Buxar, and Ara.

The train will be equipped with various classes, including AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class, and General Second Class coaches, ensuring comfort and convenience for all passengers.

2. Sabarmati – Banaras Maha Kumbh Mela Special (Train Nos. 09453/09454)

The Sabarmati – Banaras Maha Kumbh Mela Special will also operate two trips. Train No. 09453 will depart from Sabarmati at 11:00 hrs on Saturday, 22nd February 2025, and will reach Banaras at 16:00 hrs the following day. On the return journey, Train No. 09454 will depart from Banaras at 19:30 hrs on Sunday, 23rd February 2025, and is expected to reach Sabarmati at 00:30 hrs on Tuesday.

This train will halt at stations such as Mahesana, Palanpur, Abu Road, Pindwara, Falna, Rani, Marwar, Beawar, Ajmer, Kishangarh, Jaipur, Dausa, Bandikui, Bharatpur, Agra Fort, Tundla, Etawah, Govindpuri, Fatehpur, Prayagraj, and Gyanpur Road.

Similar to the Valsad-Danapur special, the Sabarmati-Banaras special train will feature AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class, and General Second Class coaches.

Booking and Information

Bookings for Train Nos. 09019 and 09453 will be available starting 15th February 2025 at all Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters and through the IRCTC website. Passengers are encouraged to check detailed timings and halt information on the official railway inquiry portal at www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in for more accurate details.

This initiative by Western Railway aims to provide essential travel options for the large number of devotees and travellers expected to attend the Maha Kumbh Mela in 2025. With the increased demand for train services, these special trains are expected to ease the travel experience for those embarking on this spiritual journey.