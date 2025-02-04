Breaking News
Kumbh Mela 2025: Central Railway to run eight special trains on Mumbai-Banaras and Nagpur-Danapur routes

Updated on: 04 February,2025 06:27 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Train 01031 Kumbh Mela Special will leave LTT at 12.05 am on Wednesday and Saturday and arrive Banaras at 6.45 am the next day

Central Railway (CR) will run eight additional special trains between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) Mumbai-Banaras and Nagpur-Danapur to clear the extra rush of passengers during Kumbh Mela 2025 being held at Prayagraj. The details of the trains are as follows:-


LTT–Banaras Kumbh Mela Specials (4 trips)
01031 Kumbh Mela Special will leave LTT at 12.05 am on Wednesday and Saturday and arrive Banaras at 6.45 am the next day. (2 trips)
01032 Kumbh Mela Special will leave Banaras at 10 am on Thursday and Sunday and arrive LTT at 4.40 pm the next day. (2 trips)


Both the trains will halt at Thane, Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Itarsi, Pipariya, Narsinghpur, Jabalpur, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Mirzapur, and Chunar.
 
The trains will comprise Two AC 2-Tier, Six AC 3-Tier Economy, 6 Sleeper class, 4 General Second Class, 1 General Second class cum Guard’s Brake Van & 1 Generator Car.
 
Nagpur-Danapur Kumbh Mela Specials (Two trains and four trips)
01201 Kumbh Mela Special will leave Nagpur at 12 am on Wednesday and arrive Danapur at 11.50 am the next day. (1 trip)
01202 Kumbh Mela Special will leave Danapur at 2.30 pm on Thursday and arrive Nagpur at 11.40 am the next day. (1 trip)


Train no 01203/01204
01203 Kumbh Mela Special will leave Nagpur at 3 pm on Saturday and arrive Danapur at 1 pm the next day. (1 trip)
01204 Kumbh Mela Special will leave Danapur at 2.30 pm on Sunday and arrive Nagpur at 11.40 am the next day. (1 trip)

The trains will halt at Gondia, Balaghat, Nainpur, Ghansore,  Jabalpur, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Mirzapur, Chunar, Pt.Deen Dayal Upadhyay Jn, Buxar and Ara.
 
The trains will comprise Two 1st AC-cum-AC 2-Tier, One AC 2-Tier, Two AC 2-Tier-cum-AC 3-Tier, 9 AC 3-Tier, 4 Sleeper class and 2 General Second class-cum-Guard’s Brake Van.
 
The bookings for Kumbh Mela Special Trains 01031, 01201 and 01203 on special charges are open at all PRS (Passenger Reservation System) centres and on www.irctc.co.in. The general second class coaches in these special trains will run as unreserved coaches and tickets can be booked through Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS).

For detailed timings and halts of these Special Trains, passengers can visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download National Train Enquiry System (NTES) app.

