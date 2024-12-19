The services will be operated between CSMT/Pune–Mau and Nagpur-Danapur to clear the extra rush of passengers during Kumbh Mela 2025, which will be held at Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26

The Central Railway will run 34 special trains between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)/Pune–Mau and Nagpur-Danapur to clear the extra rush of passengers during Kumbh Mela 2025, which will be held at Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26.

The details of the special trains are given below:

CSMT-Mau Kumbh Mela Specials (14 trips)

The 01033 Kumbh Mela Special will leave CSMT at 11.30 am on January 9, 17, 22, and 25, and February 5, 22 and 26, and arrive Mau at 10 pm the next day.

The 01034 Kumbh Mela Special will leave Mau at 11.50 pm on January 10, 18, 23, and 26, February 6, 23 and 27 and arrive CSMT at 2.30 pm the next day.



The trains include Dadar, Thane, Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Manmad, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Talvadiya, Chhanera, Khirkiya, Harda, Banapura, Itarsi, Pipariya, Narsinghpur, Jabalpur, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Mirzapur, Chunar, Varanasi, Shahganj and Azamgarh.

The trains will have two air-conditioned (AC) 2-tier, Four AC 3-tier, six sleeper class and general second class each and two general second class-cum-guard’s brake van.



Pune-Mau Kumbh Mela Specials (12 trips)

The 01455 Kumbh Mela Special will leave Pune at 10.10 am on January 8, 16, and 24, and February 6, 8 and 21 and arrive Mau at 10 pm the next day.

The 01456 Kumbh Mela Special will leave Mau at 11.50 pm on January 9, 17, and 25, and February 7, 9 and 22 and arrive Pune at 4.45 pm the next day.

The trains will halt at Daund Chord line, Ahmednagar, Belapur, Manmad, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Talvadiya Chhanera, Khirkiya, Harda, Banapura, Itarsi, Pipariya, Narsinghpur, Jabalpur, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Mirzapur, Chunar, Varanasi, Shahganj and Azamgarh.

They will comprise two air-conditioned (AC) 2-tier and 3-tier classes each, six sleeper class and general second class each/chair car, one general second class-cum-guard’s brake van and one generator van.



Nagpur-Danapur Kumbh Mela Specials (8 trips)

The 01217 Kumbh Mela Special will leave Nagpur at 10.10 am on January 26, February 5, 9 and 23 and arrive Danapur at 11 pm the next day.

The 01218 Kumbh Mela Special will leave Danapur at 4 pm on January 27, February 6, 10 and 24 and arrive Nagpur at 7.30 pm the next day.

The trains will halt at Narkher, Amla, Betul, Itarsi, Pipriya, Narsinghpur, Jabalpur, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Mirzapur, Chunar, Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyay Jn, Buxar and Ara.

They will comprise two AC 2-tier, four AC 3-tier, six sleeper class and general second class each and two general second class-cum-guard’s brake van.

The bookings for the Kumbh Mela Special Trains on special charges will open on December 20 at all Passenger Reservation System (PRS) centres as well as on www.irctc.co.in. The general second class coaches in these special trains will run as unreserved coaches and tickets can be booked through Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS).

For detailed timings and halts of these special trains, passengers can visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download National Train Enquiry System (NTES) App.