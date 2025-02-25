The DA hike is expected to benefit approximately 17 lakh employees, said an official from the state finance department

Devendra Fadnavis. File Pic

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday issued an order increasing the dearness allowance (DA) of its employees by 12 per cent under the unrevised pay scale of the 5th Pay Commission, effective from July 1, 2024, reported the PTI.

The DA revised from 443 per cent to 455 per cent will be paid in cash along with the salary for February 2025, including arrears for July 1, 2024 to January 31, 2025, as per a Government Resolution (GR).

The DA hike is expected to benefit approximately 17 lakh employees, said an official from the state finance department.

The existing procedures and provisions regarding DA disbursement will continue to apply in the future, the GR stated.

The expenditure on the revised DA will be met from the budgetary provisions allocated under the respective salary and allowance heads for government employees, the order said.

For grant-in-aid institutions and Zilla Parishad employees, the expenditure will be booked under the sub-heads specified for their financial assistance.

Farmers to get Rs 3,000 more under state-run scheme: CM Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said the state government would raise its contribution to the state-run Namo Shetkari Mahasanman Nidhi Yojana (NSMNY) by Rs 3,000 annually, raising the amount to Rs 9,000, reported the PTI.

The initiative aims to provide a total of Rs 15,000 to eligible farmers in Maharashtra each year.

He said the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PMKSNY) and Namo Shetkari Mahasanman Nidhi Yojana currently offer Rs 6,000 each to eligible farmers per year.

"Maharashtra government has launched Namo Shetkari Mahasanman Nidhi Yojana on the lines of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. Both schemes give Rs 6,000 each to eligible farmers. The Maharashtra government will soon increase its contribution in the state scheme by Rs 3,000 so that farmers will get Rs 15,000 in a year," CM Devendra Fadnavis said at an event on Monday, according to the PTI.

The rise demonstrates the state's commitment to supporting its agricultural sector, which is important for the livelihoods of many residents, he said.

CM Fadnavis said that the government was criticised by the Opposition and other sections in the past after the NKSY was launched.

The chief minister said that agriculturists have realised how funds helps them in buying things useful for agriculture production in the state.

"The announcement is part of efforts taken by the state government to enhance agricultural productivity and relieve financial stress on farmers. Additionally, the Namo Shetkari Mahasanman Nidhi Yojan provides extra Rs 6,000 annually to farmers in state, complementing the benefits of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme," the chief minister added, the news agency reported.

(with PTI inputs)