Baramati and Parli are constituencies of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Food and Civil Supplies Minister Dhananjay Munde, respectively

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday approved new veterinary colleges in Parli and Baramati, news agency PTI reported.

While Baramati is the assembly constituency of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Dhananjay Munde is the elected representative from Parli in Beed district.

The decision to set up the veterinary colleges was taken during a cabinet meeting in Mumbai. The Maharashtra government also decided to allot Rs 617 crore for the two projects, PTI reported.

Around 75 acres will be made available for the proposed college in Parli while 82 acres will be allotted in Baramati. Both the colleges will have intake capacity of 80 students each.

A total of 276 posts have been sanctioned for the two colleges, including 96 teachers, PTI reported.

The announcement comes as a positive development for Munde who is facing flak following the arrest of his close aid Walmik Karad in the extortion case related to the murder of Beed Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh.

Maharashtra will lead the AI and technology revolution: CM Devendra Fadnavis

The Maharashtra government is accelerating the administration and economy through technology and artificial intelligence (AI) and Maharashtra state will soon lead India's AI and technology revolution, said Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, reported news agency ANI.

Fadnavis was interviewed by NASSCOM's Srikanth Velamkanni at the NASSCOM Technology and Leadership Summit program at Hotel Grand Hyatt.

Fadnavis said that the level of digital services has increased in the state and most government services have become available online. The state government has set up an AI centre at Mumbai University. An industry centre has been set up in partnership with the World Economic Forum, reported ANI.

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis said that the state has set a goal of taking the economy to 1 trillion dollars, adding "For this, the state is preparing a new economic roadmap in collaboration with the NITI Aayog. Efforts are being made to make the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMRDA) the hub of a $1.5 trillion economy," reported ANI.

60 per cent of the country's data centres are in Maharashtra. A data centre park is being set up in New Mumbai, and by 2030, 50 pc of the state's power generation will be based on green energy, according to an official statement from the state government.

He also said that Mumbai is the 'fintech capital' of India.

