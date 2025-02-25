Breaking News
Civic body carries out massive demolition drives in Thane district, locals oppose action

Updated on: 25 February,2025 05:20 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Demolition drives are being carried out in various cities of Thane district, the officials said

Representational Pic/File

The civic authorities in Thane district of Maharashtra has launched massive demolition drives amid stiff opposition from local people, the civic officials said on Tuesday, reported the PTI.


In Diva, a planned demolition of 54 unauthorised buildings was opposed by hundreds of locals, forcing officials to withdraw further action on Monday, an official said.


Viral videos showed some residents carrying bottles of inflammable liquid and threatening drastic measures in case of forceful action.

In Ulhasnagar, a woman climbed onto a JCB machine on Monday, disrupting the demolition work until authorities managed to persuade her to step down. Separately, a woman doused herself in kerosene but swift intervention by police prevented a potential tragedy, officials added.

According to the PTI, the fate of 57 disputed buildings in Kalyan city remains uncertain. A delegation of affected residents met Forest Minister Ganesh Naik on Monday at his Janta Darbar at Thane.

He reportedly assured them that the matter would be addressed in the upcoming state Cabinet meeting.

Demolish illegal structures without delay: Thane civic chief

Meanwhile, last week, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Commissioner Saurabh Rao on Friday asked the civic officials to demolish illegal structures without delay, reported the PTI.

Chairing a high-level meeting on the demolition drives and the process to be followed, Thane civic chief Saurabh Rao said that lack of police support or opposition from political outfits must not stop the demolition process, adding that assistant municipal commissioners will be responsible for the work.

"It was revealed in the meeting that there are 769 unauthorised constructions in Thane Municipal Corporation limits. Of these, 663 are recorded in the beat diaries of ward inspectors. Saurabh Rao said that all such constructions must be demolished," an official said, according to the PTI.

The Assistant Commissioners of the Thane Municipal Corporation have been asked to inspect such sites personally and be present during the demolition process, the official said, according to the PTI.

Several senior TMC officials including Additional Commissioner Prashant Rode, Assistant Director of Urban Planning Sangram Kanade, Legal Officer Makarand Kale, among others were present during the meeting chaired by the civic chief, he added.

(with PTI inputs)

