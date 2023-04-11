Woman kills husband with lover's help in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad

Moen was killed as he was allegedly becoming a hurdle in the illicit relationship of the woman

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

A woman, along with her lover, was arrested for allegedly murdering her husband, officials said here.

The arrested duo has been identified as Reshma (37), wife of Moen (42) and Parvez (22) of town Pilkhuwa of district Hapur.

Moen was killed as he was allegedly becoming a hurdle in the illicit relationship of the woman, police said.

An FIR was lodged in this regard by Adil, son of Moen.

During interrogation, Parvez told police that Reshma was having an illicit relationship with Sazid of Pilkhuwa in Hapur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rural) Ravi Kumar said.

Police said four people namely, Reshma, Sazid, Firoz and Parvez had hatched a plan to murder Moen and executed it on April 9.

Sazid dumped Moen's body near Jagdish gate of the Shahpur-Bamheta area, which was recovered on Monday.

On Tuesday, police arrested Reshma and Parvez while Sazid and Firoz are yet to be traced, the DCP added.

