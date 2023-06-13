Breaking News
Woman slits 9-year-old daughter's throat in Sultanpur

Updated on: 13 June,2023 04:24 PM IST  |  Sultanpur
PTI |

Circle Officer Lambhua Mohammad Salam said the incident took place around 8 am under the Chanda police station area

Representational Pic. iStock

A 35-year-old woman slit her nine-year-old daughter's throat with a knife in the Vivek Nagar area here on Tuesday, police said.


Circle Officer Lambhua Mohammad Salam said the incident took place around 8 am under the Chanda police station area. The victim was identified as Paridhi.


He said the mother, Priyanka Ojha, was mentally ill and undergoing treatment.


Salam added that after the attack, Paridhi was taken to a community health centre in Lambhua which referred her to a medical college in Sultanpur.

The child succumbed to injuries on the way to the medical college, he said.

The woman was detained and the body of the deceased sent for a post-mortem examination, police said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

