Woman stabbed to death by husband during domestic row in Najafgarh

Updated on: 03 May,2023 05:00 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Woman stabbed to death by husband during domestic row in Najafgarh

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

A woman was stabbed to death Wednesday in Najafgarh allegedly by her 40-year-old husband during a fight over her wanting to go to her maternal home in Bihar, police said.


According to police, Neha, the victim, and her husband Vicky had a row when she told him that she wanted to go to her village in Bihar.



Vicky, who stabbed her during the fight, too sustained some injuries in the attack and is critical, police said.


The woman was already dead when police found her. Her husband was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, a senior police officer said.

A case of murder has been registered and further investigation is underway, he added.

The couple has a 13-year-old daughter.

