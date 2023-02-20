Women are not respected during KCR's rule in the state: YSRTP chief Sharmila

Sharmila said, 'It is evident that KCR fears Sharmila. Since my padayatra crossed 3,000 km milestone, KCR's goons have been trying to foil this. Women are not respected in Telangana. Ruling party leaders using derogatory language against me since I entered politics and began padayatra'

YS Sharmila. Pic/PTI

Having decided to approach Women's Commission against Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao, YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) chief YS Sharmila on Monday said that women are not respected during KCR's rule in the state.

Speaking to ANI, Sharmila said, "It is evident that KCR fears Sharmila. Since my padayatra crossed 3,000 km milestone, KCR's goons have been trying to foil this. Women are not respected in Telangana. Ruling party leaders using derogatory language against me since I entered politics and began padayatra."

"Just because we are taking it up does not mean you demean women to such an extent. We have decided today to go to the Women's Commission and give a complaint," she added.

Earlier on Sunday, Telangana Police detained YS Sharmila for allegedly making inappropriate remarks against the Mahabubabad MLA and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Shankar Naik.

Asked about the complaint against her over her alleged objectionable comments against MLA Shankar Naik, the YSRTP chief said, "Shankar Naik, an ST, called me a 'eunuch' to which I replied saying, 'Who is the eunuch? Are not you the eunuch?' That is the only thing I did. Is it my fault to reply?"

"They are saying that there can be action but there should not be a reaction from me. Just because I responded and asked him the same question, cases are being filed against me, that too an SC/ST Atrocity case. How fair is this? Is not this misusing that law?" added Sharmila.

On Sunday, YSRTP Chief said that Telangana is the Afghanistan of India and KCR is its Taliban.

Speaking to reporters in Mahbubabad, Sharmila said, "He (Telangana CM KCR) is a dictator, he is a tyrant, there is no Indian Constitution in Telangana, there is only KCR's Constitution. Telangana is the Afghanistan of India and KCR is its Taliban."

Telangana Police detained YS Sharmila on Sunday for allegedly making inappropriate remarks against the BRS MLA Shankar Naik.

The police moved her to Hyderabad to avoid any law and order problems in the town of Mahabubabad. They registered a case against her under section 504 of the Indian Penal Code Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace] and section 3(1)r of the SC ST POA Act.

Addressing a public meeting, YS Sharmila allegedly attacked the Mahabubabad MLA for not fulfilling his promises and said, "You gave many promises to the people, which you have not fulfilled. If you are not fulfilling your promises, that means you are a kojja [castrate]," she said in a public meeting on Saturday.

Following the incident, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi staged a sit-in protest in the district against YS Sharmila for her alleged derogatory remarks against Mahabubabad MLA.

The protestors on the road were showing their rage against the YSRTP chief by sloganeering "Go Back Sharmila" and burning the hoardings and flexes of the party.

