Women need to be respected more than worshiped: Delhi High Court Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya

Meanwhile, the Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) has started a project, 'Virangana'.

Delhi High Court Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya has emphasised that women need to be respected more than they are to be worshiped. Chief Justice Upadhyaya said this on Tuesday while speaking at an event organised by the Delhi State Legal Service Authority (DSLSA) to celebrate International Women's Day, which falls on March 8.

Addressing the event, he highlighted the need for women's empowerment and gender equality. He said, "Gender equality is yet to be fully achieved." "We need to change our mindset in relation to gender-related issues," he added. Meanwhile, the Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) has started a project, 'Virangana'.

In this project, women from marginalized communities are being enrolled to work as para-legal volunteers (PLV). These women are being given two days of training. The DSLSA is giving training to women victims of sexual offenses and acid attacks, transgenders, female sex workers, minor female victims of sexual offenses who are now adults, voluntary social workers, and members of civil society organizations too.

Justice Vishvanathan said that women face many challenges in getting access to legal assistance. Justice Vibhu Bakhru of the Delhi High Court and other judges of the Delhi Court were also present in the event. Earlier, Rajeev Bansal, Member Secretary, DSLSA, had informed that the authority will pay these PLVs based on the days they are deputed for their services.

"The purpose of this project is not only to provide legal services but to empower women as frontrunners in society, this year too. These women-centric initiatives aimed at empowering them to protect rights and ensure equal treatment for all women," he said. Out of 250 candidates, 104 were selected, and 80 finally turned up for the training, he had said.

The authority is organizing a week-long celebration starting on Monday, concluding on March 8, International Women's Day. Under this project, 40 victims of sexual offenses have been selected for a 30-hour certification course in food and beverages at the Institute of Hotel Management Catering & Nutrition, Pusa (IHM). DSLSA member secretary Bansal told the mediapersons that this course costs between Rs 1.25-1.5 lakh, but the institution has been gracious to accept their request to not charge anything for this batch starting on March 8.

The authority is also organizing a 'Job Fair' for the batch and having discussions with stakeholders in the sector of hospitality and management as well as the union ministry of tourism. Women legal services advocates (LSAs) and women PLVs who rendered exemplary services were honored in the presence of judges from the Supreme Court and Delhi High Court.

