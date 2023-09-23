Breaking News
Won't allow work to stop in Delhi's unauthorised colonies: Kejriwal

Updated on: 23 September,2023 07:01 AM IST  |  New Delhi
The Supreme Court had granted all powers to the elected Chief Minister through an order, but the Central government took them away by enacting laws," Kejriwal said

Arvind Kejriwal. Pic/AFP

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, while inaugurating development works at Mahipalpur Extension under the Bijwasan Assembly constituency on Friday, said that he will not allow work to stop in Delhi's unauthorised colonies. 


"In Mahipalpur, we have constructed 4 km roads and drains in 52 lanes at a cost of Rs 8 crore. This will benefit 20,000 people. The Supreme Court had granted all powers to the elected Chief Minister through an order, but the Central government took them away by enacting laws," Kejriwal said.


“First of all, I am not here today to seek votes. Politicians only show their faces once in five years when elections are due and they have to seek votes. I am here to talk regarding the progress of your area. I am quite delighted that all the roads and streets of Mahipalpur Extension K2 Block are ready.


"Despite being the CM, I was aware of the fact that the streets of Mahipalpur are damaged. And I sanctioned money for their repair and we got it done as well. I also want to congratulate your MLA who pestered me to get the funds sanctioned and get your work done,” Kejriwal said. 

