'Won't let 'Pathaan' release in Bihar', says BJP leader Hari Bhushan

Updated on: 19 December,2022 10:36 PM IST  |  Patna
The controversy around 'Pathaan' was triggered after Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra objected to a song from the film titled 'Besharam Rang', claiming that it hurt religious sentiments of the Hindu community

Representational Pic


BJP leader Hari Bhushan Thakur Bachaul has threatened to stall the release of the Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starter film 'Pathaan' in Bihar.


The controversy around 'Pathaan' was triggered after Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra objected to a song from the film titled 'Besharam Rang', claiming that it hurt religious sentiments of the Hindu community. Mishra said the way the colours saffron and green have been used in the costumes used in the song is objectionable.



"It was a dirty effort by the makers of the film to weaken the 'Sanatan' culture of the country. The saffron colour is a symbol of 'Sanatan' culture," Bachaul said.


"The sun is of saffron colour and the colour of fire is also saffron. It is a symbol of sacrifice. The film's makers have described saffron as a 'Besharam' (shameless) colour, which is extremely unfortunate and objectionable. The short dress of the heroine is a show of vulgarity. This is the reason why majority of the countrymen are demanding to boycott the film," he said.

"We will not allow the movie to be released in theatres in Bihar. The BJP workers will protest at all the cinema halls," he said.

Reacting to Bachaul's remarks, JD-U leader Upendra Kushwaha said: "No political party has the copyright of any particular colour. The BJP is unnecessarily creating controversy."

'Pathaan' is set to hit the screens on January 25, 2023.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

