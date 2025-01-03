Breaking News
Mumbai: Bridges over railway lines are ready, but BMC is yet to build ramps
Mumbai: New Year Party turns fatal as one person gets killed over which song to play
Mumbai: Man hammers girlfriend's father on New Year's Eve
Mumbai weather updates: Changing weather conditions, crackdown on construction activities helps improve AQI
Vasai: Man arrested for raping minor at workplace
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > India News > Article > Words of a terrorist says Union Minister Sanjay Seth over Atishis remark on Shivraj Chouhan

"Words of a terrorist," says Union Minister Sanjay Seth over Atishi's remark on Shivraj Chouhan

Updated on: 03 January,2025 11:47 AM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Atishi accused the BJP government saying, "BJP talking about farmers is like Dawood preaching on non-violence."

Representational Image

Listen to this article
"Words of a terrorist," says Union Minister Sanjay Seth over Atishi's remark on Shivraj Chouhan
x
00:00

Union Minister of State Sanjay Seth on Friday attacked Delhi CM Atishi over her recent statement on Union Agricultural Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, calling her words "those of a terrorist," ANI reported.


Seth criticised Atishi's remarks against Chouhan, saying that it was inappropriate for a leader of her stature to use such language.


"The words used by the Chief Minister of Delhi yesterday were those of a terrorist. Using bad words against a senior leader like Shivraj Singh Chouhan is not a good sign for this democracy. She is the CM, and she should use words in the right manner," Seth said, adding that calling someone a terrorist reflects poorly on a person's mentality.


Seth claimed that such language and behaviour were reflective of one's character and style.

"If you address any person as a terrorist, it shows your mentality... We all say that democracy is strong; now if someone says something, it is their mentality, their language, their style, their character, their face. We all are dedicated to the service of Mother India and the resolution of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a developed India in 2047," the Union Minister of State added, ANI cited.

Seth's comments come after Atishi's counterattack on the BJP-led Union government, where she stated that the condition of farmers has never been "as bad as" it was during the BJP's rule after Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan accused the AAP government of denying the benefits of central schemes to the farmers of the national capital, ANI reported.

As per ANI, Chouhan, who had written a letter to Delhi CM Atishi, said that the central government was ready to give benefits of central schemes to the farmers, but the Delhi government had failed to meet the requirements.

He said that the Centre "had not received any proposals" from the AAP-led Delhi government, which was the reason farmers in Delhi could not take advantage of these schemes.

In his letter, he further criticised the Delhi government for blocking the Centre's welfare schemes for farmers in Delhi and called their policies "anti-agriculture" and "anti-farmer," ANI reported.

The Union Minister further claimed that he had previously raised the issue of Delhi's farmers, but the AAP government did not "resolve the problems."

Following this, Atishi accused the BJP government saying, "BJP talking about farmers is like Dawood preaching on non-violence."

"The condition of farmers has never been as bad as it was during BJP's rule. Farmers in Punjab are on hunger strike, tell Modi ji to talk to them. Stop doing politics on farmers' issues. Bullets and lathis were fired on farmers during BJP rule," she added, ANI cited.


(With ANI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

delhi agriculture news india India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK