Atishi accused the BJP government saying, "BJP talking about farmers is like Dawood preaching on non-violence."

Union Minister of State Sanjay Seth on Friday attacked Delhi CM Atishi over her recent statement on Union Agricultural Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, calling her words "those of a terrorist," ANI reported.

Seth criticised Atishi's remarks against Chouhan, saying that it was inappropriate for a leader of her stature to use such language.

"The words used by the Chief Minister of Delhi yesterday were those of a terrorist. Using bad words against a senior leader like Shivraj Singh Chouhan is not a good sign for this democracy. She is the CM, and she should use words in the right manner," Seth said, adding that calling someone a terrorist reflects poorly on a person's mentality.

Seth claimed that such language and behaviour were reflective of one's character and style.

"If you address any person as a terrorist, it shows your mentality... We all say that democracy is strong; now if someone says something, it is their mentality, their language, their style, their character, their face. We all are dedicated to the service of Mother India and the resolution of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a developed India in 2047," the Union Minister of State added, ANI cited.

Seth's comments come after Atishi's counterattack on the BJP-led Union government, where she stated that the condition of farmers has never been "as bad as" it was during the BJP's rule after Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan accused the AAP government of denying the benefits of central schemes to the farmers of the national capital, ANI reported.

As per ANI, Chouhan, who had written a letter to Delhi CM Atishi, said that the central government was ready to give benefits of central schemes to the farmers, but the Delhi government had failed to meet the requirements.

He said that the Centre "had not received any proposals" from the AAP-led Delhi government, which was the reason farmers in Delhi could not take advantage of these schemes.

In his letter, he further criticised the Delhi government for blocking the Centre's welfare schemes for farmers in Delhi and called their policies "anti-agriculture" and "anti-farmer," ANI reported.

The Union Minister further claimed that he had previously raised the issue of Delhi's farmers, but the AAP government did not "resolve the problems."

Following this, Atishi accused the BJP government saying, "BJP talking about farmers is like Dawood preaching on non-violence."

"The condition of farmers has never been as bad as it was during BJP's rule. Farmers in Punjab are on hunger strike, tell Modi ji to talk to them. Stop doing politics on farmers' issues. Bullets and lathis were fired on farmers during BJP rule," she added, ANI cited.



