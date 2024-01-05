Workers must unite to win LS polls: Kharge

“The BJP is pushing emotive issues to cover up the failures of its government in the last 10 years. They deliberately involve Congress in every issue,” Kharge said

BJP is raising emotive issues to hide its failures of 10 years in power at the Centre, Congress president Kharge said on Thursday and asked party leaders and workers to unite to win the upcoming LS polls.

Kharge also lauded Rahul Gandhi for undertaking the Kanyakumari to Kashmir Bharat Jodo Yatra and expressed confidence that his Bharat Nyay Yatra from Manipur to Maharashtra will bring issues of social justice to the centre of the national discussion. “The BJP is pushing emotive issues to cover up the failures of its government in the last 10 years. They deliberately involve Congress in every issue,” Kharge said.

“We have to unite and give a befitting reply to the lies, deceit and wrongdoings of the BJP on grassroots issues in front of the people,” Kharge said as he asked the leaders to sink their differences.

