×
Breaking News
Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde’s busy schedule costs BMC Rs 6 lakh/month
Mumbai: Measles vaccination goes slow with only 5 per cent kids getting dose in 3 days
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway: Spot where Cyrus Mistry died gets crash cushion
Mumbai: BMC to reach out to 40,000 hawkers for PM SVANidhi loan scheme
Civic school enrollments plummeted by 27 per cent in 10 yrs: Report

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > News > India News > Article > World Bank upgrades Indias GDP growth forecast to 69 per cent for FY23

World Bank upgrades India's GDP growth forecast to 6.9 per cent for FY23

Updated on: 06 December,2022 12:16 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

World Bank's India Development Update said India is affected by spillovers from the US, Euro area and China

World Bank upgrades India's GDP growth forecast to 6.9 per cent for FY23

Representative image. Pic/Istock


World Bank on Tuesday revised upwards its GDP growth forecast for India to 6.9 per cent for 2022-23 from 6.5 per cent earlier.


World Bank's India Development Update said India is affected by spillovers from the US, Euro area and China.



Also read: Drone, 2.5 kg heroin recovered near India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Tarn Taran


It however saw the government meeting the fiscal deficit target of 6.4 per cent of the GDP in 2022-23.

World Bank expects the inflation at 7.1 per cent in current fiscal year.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Will you be visiting Dadar`s Chaityabhoomi today?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
india national news new delhi

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK