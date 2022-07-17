World Cities Summit: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal writes to PM Narendra Modi seeking speedy clearance for Singapore visit

Urging the prime minister to expedite the permission process so he could participate in the World Cities Summit and present his views, Kejriwal said his Singapore trip will bring pride to the nation

Miffed over the pending clearance from the Centre for his proposed Singapore visit, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying he has been waiting for the permission for over a month.

Urging the prime minister to expedite the permission process so he could participate in the World Cities Summit and present his views, Kejriwal said his Singapore trip will bring pride to the nation. High Commissioner of Singapore Simon Wong had in June invited Kejriwal to World Cities Summit 2022 to be held in the first week of August. The Delhi chief minister has been asked to attend a programme on the first day. "With great sadness, I have to say that I have not yet received the permission to go to Singapore.

It was nearly five weeks ago, on June 7, that I had written a letter seeking permission to go to Singapore but I haven't received a reply. It is not right to stop the chief minister of any state from visiting such an important event," read the letter written in Hindi. Kejriwal highlighted in the letter that former US president Donald Trump's wife Melania Trump had expressed her admiration for Delhi's education model and, "Every Indian had felt proud that day." Previously, former secretary general of United Nations Ban Ki-moon and former Norway prime minister Gro Harlem Brundtland, too, had visited the Mohalla Clinics here. "After visiting the Mohalla Clinics, they had said such a health model should be adopted by the entire world. It is a matter of pride for the country that the world is impressed with Delhi's education and healthcare model. "In Singapore, I will present the Delhi Model and tell them about the education, hospitals, Mohalla Clinics and free electricity scheme and the world's biggest leaders will applaud me. Then, every Indian's heart will swell with pride. My Singapore trip will increase the country's pride and honour," he said in the letter.

Kejriwal noted there could be political differences between him and the prime minister, but said they will have to set aside their differences and present the nation's interests to the world. "When you were the Gujarat chief minister and denied a visa by America, the whole nation stood by you and condemned America's step. Today, when you are stopping a chief minister from going on such an important stage, it is against the interest of the nation," the letter said. Sources claimed that Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has not yet approved the file on Kejriwal's Singapore visit.

