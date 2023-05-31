The United World Wrestling (UWW), a world wrestling body, has condemned the treatment meted out to India's top wrestlers during their protest in Jantar Mantar, stating it “firmly condemns the treatment and detention of the wrestlers

File Photo/PTI

Listen to this article World Wrestling Federation flays Delhi Police action against grapplers, seeks impartial probe into sexual harassment allegations x 00:00

The United World Wrestling (UWW), a world wrestling body, has condemned the treatment meted out to India's top wrestlers during their protest in Jantar Mantar, stating it “firmly condemns the treatment and detention of the wrestlers.”

The wrestlers have been protesting at Jantar Mantar since April 23 to demand the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India president and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been accused of sexual harassment by seven female wrestlers, including a minor.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an official statement, the world wrestling body said that for several months, United World Wrestling has followed with great concern the situation in India where wrestlers are protesting over allegations of abuse and harassment by the President of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). It has taken due note that the WFI President has been put aside at an early stage and is currently not in charge.

“The events of these last days are even more worrying that the wrestlers were arrested and temporarily detained by the police for initiating a march of protest. The site where they had been protesting for more than a month has also been cleared out by the authorities.

“UWW firmly condemns the treatment and detention of the wrestlers. It expresses its disappointment over the lack of results of the investigations so far. UWW urges the relevant authorities to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into the allegations.”

The wrestling body said that as it has already done since the beginning of this situation, UWW will hold a meeting with the wrestlers to inquire about their condition and safety and reconfirm our support for a fair and just resolution of their concerns.

Also read: Mumbai: Sex racket busted; 17-year-old girl rescued, two arrested

“Finally, UWW will request further information about the next elective general assembly from the IOA and the Ad-hoc Committee of the WFI. The 45-day deadline that was initially set to hold this elective assembly shall be respected. Failing to do so may lead UWW to suspend the federation, thereby forcing the athletes to compete under a neutral flag. It is reminded that UWW already took a measure in this situation by reallocating the Asian Championship planned in New Delhi earlier this year.”