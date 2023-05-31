Breaking News
Mumbai: Sex racket busted; 17-year-old girl rescued, two arrested

Updated on: 31 May,2023 12:17 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

According to police sources, this sex racket was running inside one BHK flat of a SRA building located in the MIDC Kanakiya locality area

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock

The MIDC police Andheri East on Tuesday, May 30, conducted a raid at a residential building and allegedly busted a sex racket which was run by a 35-year-old woman inside a flat. The police arrested the woman and a customer and rescued a 17-year-old minor girl.


According to police sources, this sex racket was running inside one BHK flat of a SRA building located in the MIDC Kanakiya locality area.


Receiving prominent information, with the help of an NG, under the guidance of DCP Datta Nalawade and senior inspector Satish Gaikwad, API Rohit Jadhav and Shobha Kharat along with a police team raided the house by sending a bogus customer and rescued a 17-year old, official told Mid-day.


Police sources further said that during the inquiry, it was revealed that the accused woman was living on rent in this flat for the last 6 months and was running this sex racket for the last six months.

She used to take only one woman in a day and used to keep her in her house for the whole day, which the people of the neighborhood did not even doubt, police said.

The police said that they have sent the rescued girl to the rescue center and booked the women and the customer under various sections of IPC including the POCSO Act.

