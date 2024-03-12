Following the woes, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has said it will take legal action against those drilling unauthorised borewells within the city limits

Karnataka DCM D K Shivakumar

Listen to this article Worst drought in 3-4 decades, won’t release water to TN: D K Shivakumar x 00:00

Amid the acute water shortage in Bengaluru, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said on Monday the State had not witnessed such a severe drought in the past three-four decades, and the next two months are “very much important” but the situation is not as grave as being projected by the opposition BJP.

Following the woes, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has said it will take legal action against those drilling unauthorised borewells within the city limits.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shivakumar also asserted there is no question of releasing Cauvery river water to Tamil Nadu at any cost now.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever