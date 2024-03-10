The accused is seen wearing a cap and face mask, left bag with the IED at the cafe

Police personnel have been standing gaurd at the Rameshwaram Cafe since the blast. File Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article As first image of suspect out, cafe back in business x 00:00

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has released new photographs of the suspect linked to the Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast which left 10 people injured. The anti-terror agency, which took over the case on March 3, has sought the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect who is believed to have planted an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in the popular Bengaluru eatery on March 1.

The timestamp on the video reads 2.03 pm on March 1, with the blast taking place at 12.56 pm. The suspect, wearing a T-shirt, cap, and face mask, was seen leaving behind a bag containing the IED in the cafe. CCTV footage captured the prime suspect boarding a bus approximately an hour after the blast occurred at the cafe.

ADVERTISEMENT

In another footage from the same day at around 9 pm, the suspect is observed roaming inside a bus station. The NIA has urged citizens to come forward with any information that may lead to the identification and apprehension of the suspect, offering a reward of Rs 10 lakh for valuable information.

Meanwhile eight days after it was shattered by a blast that left 10 persons injured, The Rameshwaram Cafe in the city started serving its loyal customers once again on Saturday, throwing open the eatery to the public with heightened security measures. The low intensity blast occurred at the Brookfield outlet of the eatery.

The cafe was reopened on Friday with much fanfare on the occasion of Mahashivratri and enhanced security measures to ensure that no untoward incident occurs in the future. According to the administration, metal detectors have been installed at the entrance of the eatery to screen customers. Staff will screen every customer with handheld detectors before allowing entry. There would be strict vigilance on all customers and staff will look out for any suspicious activity.

On Saturday morning, the co-founder and CEO of The Rameshwaram Cafe, Raghavendra Rao along with his staff sang the National Anthem before welcoming the customers who had to pass through the metal detectors installed at the entrance of the eatery. Customers were seen lining up inside the cafe placing their orders. By 8 am, the eatery was back to its normal business serving breakfast to its customers as usual. Rao told reporters, “We have strengthened our security team and are also trying to set up a separate panel involving ex-servicemen who could train our security guards at all

our branches”.

Police oversaw security arrangements throughout the day. Following the incident, the cafe was cordoned off as part of investigation by the city police. A cloth merchant from Kaul Bazaar in Ballari and a PFI cadre have been detained by the NIA and the Central Crime Branch as part of their joint probe into the blast.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever