NIA probing cafe blast Sources
NIA probing cafe blast: Sources

Updated on: 05 March,2024 07:38 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

According to the sources, the investigation into the explosion has been handed over to the NIA

Firemen and other officials at the Rameshwaram Cafe. Pic/PTI

The probe into the blast at a cafe in Bengaluru has been handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), sources said on Monday. At least 10 people were injured when a blast took place at Rameshwaram Cafe in Brookfield in East Bengaluru on March 1.


According to the sources, the investigation into the explosion has been handed over to the NIA. This development comes a day after Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said his government may consider handing over the probe to the NIA if the need arises.


So far, Karnataka Police’s investigation of the blast has been assisted by officials of the NIA, National Security Group (NSG) and Intelligence Bureau (IB). A man wearing a cap, mask and glasses is the prime suspect in the case and is still untraceable, the sources said. The explosion is suspected to be carried out through IED.


