Breaking News
Thane: 22-year-old man run over by tanker after falling off bike; MNS leader claims accident was due to pothole
Mumbai: Ganeshotsav-special buses for Marathi manoos hailing from Konkan region
Nude photos case: Mumbai Police records actor Ranveer Singh's statement
Rupee falls to all-time low of 80.15 against US dollar in early trade
Hijab row: SC refuses to adjourn matter, says it won’t allow ‘forum shopping’
Home > News > India News > Article > Would instead drown in well recalls Nitin Gadkari on advise to join Congress

'Would instead drown in well', recalls Nitin Gadkari on advise to join Congress

Updated on: 29 August,2022 11:49 AM IST  |  Nagpur
PTI |

Top

Gadkari recalled that when he was a student leader, Congress leader Shrikant Jichkar had asked him to join the Congress for better future.

'Would instead drown in well', recalls Nitin Gadkari on advise to join Congress

Nitin Gadkari. File Pic


Citing Richard Nixon, Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday said a person is not finished when he is defeated but he is finished when he quits. He was addressing a gathering of entrepreneurs in Nagpur. He also said human relationship is the biggest strength for anybody who is in business, social work or politics.


"Hence, one should never indulge in use and throw. Be it good days or bad days, once you hold anyone's hand, always hold on to it. Do not worship the rising sun," said the BJP leader, who was recently in news when he was dropped from his party's parliamentary board.

Also Read: Mumbai: Scamsters use photos of top officials as DP on WhatsApp to target staff


Gadkari recalled that when he was a student leader, Congress leader Shrikant Jichkar had asked him to join the Congress for better future.

"I told Shrikant, I would die by jumping into a well but won't join Congress, because I don't like the ideology of the Congress party," the Union minister said.

Young entrepreneurs should remember the sentence from the autobiography of former US president Richard Nixon that the man is not finished when he is defeated but he is finished when he quits, Gadkari said. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Do you think the Maharashtra government is taking the pothole menace seriously?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
maharashtra nagpur nitin gadkari congress bharatiya janata party news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK