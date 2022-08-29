Mumbai: Scamsters use photos of top officials as display picture on WhatsApp to target their staff

Fraudsters now using photos of top officials as the display picture on WhatsApp to target their staff members; police issue warning

The fraudster used CP Vivek Phansalkar’s pic as DP to solicit monetary help from cop via WhatsApp. File pic

Scamsters in the digital world have begun using the photos of senior police officers and bureaucrats as the display picture on WhatsApp to target their staff and seek money. In recent cases, fraudsters impersonated Mumbai police chief Vivek Phansalkar and BEST boss Lokesh Chandra to make a quick buck. One scammer even posed as Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray to seek money from a wrestler.

The police have asked the public to stay alert and not fall for such cons. Earlier, the photo of Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police chief Sadanand Date had been misused to seek money or gift cards from policemen. Several police officers and citizens raised an alarm after they received a WhatsApp message where the sender claimed to be Phansalkar. The number had Phansalkar’s photo as the display pic (DP).

A scammer impersonated Aaditya Thackeray to target a wrestler. File pic

“There is something I need you to please do for me urgently as I am currently attending a very crucial meeting with limited phone calls? There are some listed prospect I am presenting them to today. I can't get it done myself due to meetings and i don't have any of my cards with me. How quickly can you arrange these gift cards because I need to send them out in less than an hour. I would provide you with the type of gift cards and the amount of each. I will reimburse you before the end of the day,” (SIC) read the message.

It went on, “Alright thanks a lot, Here are the details: 20 pieces of Amazon pay E gift cards with R10,000 value on each card [Use either the Congratulations or Thank you theme] Have the link shared here so I can easily forward them directly to prospects... [SIC].” “Some fraudster is sending the above messages, please don’t fall into the trap, legal action is being taken,” said Sanjay Latkar, deputy commissioner of police (operations). The number has been traced to Madhya Pradesh.

Last Tuesday, a wrestler from Worli got a call with the caller identifying himself of as Aaditya Thackeray and seeking R25,000 “for a friend”. The wrestler alerted the police. On August 25, the Colaba police registered a case after someone posed as BEST chief Lokesh Chandra and demanded money from the undertaking’s employees. The fraudster too had kept Chandra’s pic as DP.

