Breaking News
Konkan Railway restored
Rain boosts Mumbai’s water reserves, more showers ahead!
Thane road ‘disappears’ weeks after being repaired
Mumbai: IMA resists move to standardise hospital rates
Pune Police can’t find Puja Khedkar’s parents booked in Arms Act case
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > WPI inflation hits 16 month high Surge driven by soaring food prices

WPI inflation hits 16-month high: Surge driven by soaring food prices

Updated on: 16 July,2024 08:59 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

Food and manufactured goods push June WPI inflation to 3.36 per cent

WPI inflation hits 16-month high: Surge driven by soaring food prices

A view of wholesale vegetables market in Navi Mumbai. File pic/PTI

Listen to this article
WPI inflation hits 16-month high: Surge driven by soaring food prices
x
00:00

Wholesale inflation in the country surged to a 16-month high of 3.36 per cent in June on account of rise in prices of food articles, especially vegetables and manufactured items. This was the fourth consecutive month when inflation witnessed an upward journey. The wholesale price index (WPI) based inflation was 2.61 per cent in May. It was (-) 4.18 per cent in June 2023. 


Wholesale inflation had touched a high of 3.85 per cent in February 2023. “Positive rate of inflation in June, 2024 is primarily due to increase in prices of food articles, manufacture of food products, crude petroleum and natural gas, mineral oils, other manufacturing etc,” Ministry of Commerce & Industry said in a statement on Monday.


As per the data, inflation in food articles rose 10.87 per cent in June, as against 9.82 per cent in May. Inflation in vegetables was 38.76 per cent during June, up from 32.42 per cent in May. Onion inflation was at 93.35 per cent, while potato was 66.37 per cent in the month under review. Pulses inflation rose 21.64 per cent in June.


Inflation in vegetables 

June 2024: 38.76 per cent
May 2024: 32.42 per cent

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

new delhi india news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK