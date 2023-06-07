Breaking News
Mumbai: Student found dead in Marine Drive hostel room
Cloud over GMLR contractor: Firm’s fate hangs on Bihar report
Mumbai: Serial molester preying around colleges held
Maharashtra: State govt signs hydropower MoUs for Rs 71,000 crore
Mumbai: Notorious housebreakers arrested
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Wrestlers Bajrang Punia Sakshi Malik meet Anurag Thakur

Wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik meet Anurag Thakur

Updated on: 07 June,2023 12:23 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

A meeting between the top wrestlers of India led by  Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik began at the residence of Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday afternoon following a new proposal by the government for discussion on the issues

Wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik meet Anurag Thakur

File Photo

Listen to this article
Wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik meet Anurag Thakur
x
00:00

A meeting between the top wrestlers of India led by  Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik began at the residence of Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday afternoon following a new proposal by the government for discussion on the issues.


The meeting was called upon by Anurag Thakur to control the protest situation which has been going on for more than a month.


On Tuesday, Anurag Thakur stated that the government is willing to have a discussion with the wrestlers on their issues.


Thakur tweeted, "I have once again invited the wrestlers for the same," he had said in a tweet.

It is the second round of meetings between the government and protesting wrestlers, who met Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday night. The wrestlers have been protesting against WFI chief Brij Bhushan and have been demanding his arrest for the alleged sexual harassment of seven women grapplers including a minor.

Olympics medallist Sakshi Malik had said earlier in the day that they will discuss the talks proposal of the government and take a consensus decision.

"We will discuss the proposal given by the government with our seniors and supporters. Only when everyone gives their consent that the proposal is fine, then will we agree. It won't happen that we will agree to anything that the government says and end our protest," Malik said in a telephonic interview with ANI.

Delhi Police is probing the allegations against Brij Bhushan Singh levelled by the wrestlers on the basis of FIR.

(with inputs from agencies)

 

sakshi malik india new delhi India news anurag thakur

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK