Wrestlers’ protest: ‘Govt told us to hush up about talks with Amit Shah’

Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik. File pic/PTI

Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia on Tuesday told NDTV that the central government asked the protesting wrestlers to not reveal the details of their meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah.

Punia, along with the country’s top wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Sangita Phogat and Satyawart Kadian, met Shah on Saturday night. Rubbishing the speculation that they had “setting” at the meeting, Punia said the government “leaked” information regarding their talks.

Punia told NDTV that Shah said that the probe was underway and asked them to “let the law take its own course”. “The protest movement hasn’t died down, it will continue. We have been strategising on how to take it forward,” Punia said.

The wrestlers have been seeking the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for allegedly sexually assaulting seven grapplers, including a minor. “We have put everything at stake, and are ready to quit our government jobs if it becomes an obstacle in our agitation. It’s not a big deal.

