The EC asked the AAP chief to provide factual proof with specific and pointed response to the type, quantity, nature and manner of poisoning of Yamuna

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (left) with Delhi CM Atishi addresses a press conference, in New Delhi. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Yamuna poisoning row: EC raps Kejriwal, asks for evidence x 00:00

The Election Commission on Thursday asked Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal not to mix the issue of increased ammonia in Yamuna with his allegation of river poisoning, and gave him a fresh opportunity to explain his charges against the Haryana government. Not satisfied with his reply on Wednesday, the EC asked him to provide factual evidence with specific and pointed response to the type, quantity, nature and manner of poisoning of Yamuna.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was also asked to share details of engineers, location and methodology of detecting the ‘poison’ by Delhi Jal Board staff by Friday 11 am, failing which the Commission will be free to take appropriate decisions in the matter. Kejriwal had on Wednesday alleged that the Haryana government was ‘mixing poison’ in Yamuna. In the 14-page reply to the EC, he said if such ‘toxic water’ is allowed to be consumed by people, it would lead to grave health hazard and fatality.

EC doing politics: Kejriwal

Kejriwal on Thursday accused the EC of doing politics. He said that Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar ‘wants a job post-retirement’. “I want to say ECI, with respect, they can’t see money being distributed openly in Delhi. They can not see blankets being distributed in the city... ECI is doing politics because Rajiv Kumar wants a job post-retirement,” Kejriwal said.

Nadda demands apology

BJP chief J P Nadda said the AAP’s blame game on Yamuna pollution has exposed its government’s inefficiency and sought an apology from Kejriwal to the people of Haryana and Delhi for his “poison mixed in Yamuna” remarks. Nadda said Kejriwal is pitting people of Delhi and Haryana against each other. He also tagged in his X post an infographic from @infoindata that said pollution spikes as soon as the Yamuna enters Delhi. Nadda alleged that the Delhi government has delivered nothing but corruption, lies, and hollow promises for over 10 years.

Delhi polls: AAP announces seven guarantees for domestic workers

Days before the Delhi polls, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced seven guarantees, including EWS flats and working hour rules, for domestic workers employed at official residences of MPs, ministers and government officers.

A servant registration portal, salary regulations, R10 lakh insurance cover and free education for their children are also among the guarantees. “First, we will create a servant registration portal to match workers with employment opportunities. Second, hostels will be built for those between jobs. Third, we will deploy mobile mohalla clinics for their healthcare.

Fourth, laws will be enacted to regulate their salaries and working hours. Fifth, they will receive an insurance cover of R10 lakh. Sixth, R1 lakh will be provided for their daughters’ weddings. And seventh, their children will get free education,” Kejriwal said. Delhi goes to polls on February 5 and the results will be declared on February 8.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever