Yavatmal farmer consumes pesticide near Maharashtra legislature complex

A Maharashtra's Yavatmal farmer tried to end his life by consuming pesticide near the Maharashtra legislature complex in Nagpur

A Maharashtra's Yavatmal farmer tried to end his life by consuming pesticide near the Maharashtra legislature complex in Nagpur on Tuesday, police said, reported the PTI.

The news agency reported, the farmer was distressed over crop loss and mounting debts.

The Police, however, acted quickly and rushed him to the hospital. He has been kept under observation, said inspector Narendra Hiwre of Sitabuldi police station.

The winter session of the Maharashtra legislature is currently underway at the Vidhan Bhavan in Nagpur, as per the PTI.

The farmer was identified as Sachin Uttam Bahadure (29), a resident of Murat Jahangir, tehsil Mahagaon.

He arrived at the Samvidhan square around 11 am and drank from a bottle of pesticide concealed under the shirt, the official said.

Police personnel on the spot caught hold of him quickly and took him to Mayo Hospital where he was kept under observation in the ICU, inspector Hiwre said.

Bahadure was carrying a written statement which said he was distressed over crop loss and mounting debts, he said, adding that further investigation was on.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday said crops on 9.75 lakh hectares were damaged due to Maharashtra unseasonal rains in the state as per primary estimates and announced financial assistance of Rs 2,000 crore for affected farmers, reported the PTI.

Speaking in the Assembly, CM Eknath Shinde said crop damage assessment was pending in six districts and they would be completed soon.

"Crops on 9.75 lakh hectares have been damaged as per primary estimates. We will be paying Rs 2000 crore to farmers," he said in the House, adding his government had provided Rs 44,278 crore to people by way of various welfare schemes, according to the PTI.

"As a symbolic gesture, some farmers were given compensation cheques today. The remaining farmers will get the compensation amount deposited directly in their bank accounts," CM Shinde said in the Assembly, as per the PTI.

Several parts of the state received unseasonal rains towards the end of November, resulting in damage to crops, fruits and vegetables.

Meanwhile, a PTI report in November stated that at least six districts of Marathwada in Maharashtra witnessed unseasonal rains, with Jalna recording the highest 132.25 mm rainfall, an official said on Monday.

(with PTI inputs)

