Updated on: 03 September,2022 02:31 PM IST  |  New Delhi
Year-long commemoration of 75 years of Hyderabad liberation from Sept 17: Centre

Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy. File Pic


The Central government will hold a year-long commemoration to mark 75 years of 'Hyderabad State Liberation', with Home Minister Amit Shah as chief guest at the inaugural event on September 17, Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy said on Saturday.


Reddy has written letters to the chief ministers of Telengana, Karnataka and Maharashtra, inviting them at the inaugural programme at the Hyderabad Parade Grounds.

"I am happy to inform you that the Government of India, after careful consideration of the various aspects, decided to celebrate 75 years of Hyderabad State Liberation. The Government of India has approved year-long commemoration of 'Hyderabad State Liberation' from Sep 17, 2022 to Sep 17, 2023," Reddy wrote in each of the letters dated September 3.


He has also requested the three CMs to observe inaugural day of commemoration with suitable events across their states.

"I would also request you to identify events and commemorations throughout the year and share these plans with the Government of lndia so that a holistic approach can be taken in planning the yearlong commemorations," he wrote.

The State of Hyderabad which was under the Nizam's Rule was annexed into the Union of India after a police action codenamed 'Operation Polo' that culminated on September 17, 1948.

