Yes Bank scam: CBI brings arrested builder Avinash Bhosale to Delhi for questioning

The CBI has brought to Delhi ABIL group chairman Avinash Bhosale, arrested in Mumbai in connection with an alleged corruption case involving Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor and Kapil Vadhawan of DHFL, for questioning, officials said Wednesday.

Bhosale, who was being investigated in Mumbai, was shifted to Delhi last night for further questioning as the agency alleged that he had facilitated routing of money from DHFL to Radius Developers for a price paid to ABIL group companies in the garb of consultancy services and other payments, they said.

The CBI has alleged that Yes Bank under Rana Kapoor had disbursed Rs 3983 crore to DHFL which were proceeds of crime. Out of the said amount DHFL had sanctioned and disbursed loans aggregating to Rs.2420 crores to three groups concerns of Radius Group, headed by Sanjay Chhabria who was arrested by CBI recently.

The loans sanctioned to Radius Group concerns were siphoned off and became NPA in the books of DHFL with an outstanding liability of Rs 2130 crore, the CBI has alleged.

Bhosale, who saw meteoric rise from an auto-driver to a multi-millionaire builder, is alleged to have received Rs 350 crore kickbacks from Radius group for facilitating loans from DHFL in the form of consultancy services payments and loans which are under investigation, the CBI has said.

The agency is probing if the Yes Bank and DHFL scam had tentacles among noted builders of Maharashtra and their companies were allegedly used to route the proceeds of crimes in the form of loans etc, officials said.

The agency had carried out searches at the premises of builders of the state on April 30 to further probe this aspect of the case, they said.

Premises of ABIL and Bhosale were also searched during the operation.

The agency has alleged that Kapoor entered into a criminal conspiracy with Wadhawan for extending financial assistance to DHFL through Yes Bank in return for substantial undue benefits to himself and his family members through companies held by them, the officials said.

According to the CBI FIR, the scam started taking shape between April to June, 2018 when Yes Bank invested Rs 3700 crore in short term debentures of scam-hit DHFL.

In return, Wadhawan allegedly "paid kickback of Rs 600 crore" to Kapoor and family members in the form of loan to DoIT Urban Ventures (India) Pvt Ltd, they said.

DoIT Urban Ventures is held by daughters of Kapoor--Roshini, Radha and Rakhee--which are 100 percent shareholders of the company through Morgan Credits Pvt Ltd, it alleged.

