Yogi Adityanath Birthday: Five interesting facts about UP CM

On Yogi Adityanath's birthday, here are some interesting facts about the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. File Pic

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was born on June 5, 1972. He was born in a village in Uttarakhand. He left home to join the movement for the construction of the Ram Temple and became a disciple of Mahant Avaidyanath of Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur. He is also the head priest of the Gorakhnath Math which is a Hindu temple in Gorakhpur.

Yogi Adityanath commenced his political journey in 1998 becoming the youngest MP from Gorakhpur. He was Gorakhpur MP for five consecutive terms from 1998 to 2017. Adityanath took the reins of the most populous state for a second time in a row following his full five-year term – a feat repeated after 37 years. Yogi Adityanath is also the longest-serving Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, who is currently running his tenure for over 6 years

With him as the chief ministerial face in the 2022 assembly polls, the BJP scored a big win over its rivals, with his image as a tough administrator being seen as a positive.

With him as the chief ministerial face in the 2022 assembly polls, the BJP scored a big win over its rivals, with his image as a tough administrator being seen as a positive.

Here are some interesting facts about Yogi Adityanath:

1. Yogi Adityanath was born on June 5, 1972 in Panchur village of Pauri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand. He was born as Ajay Mohan Bisht but later became Yogi Adityanath.

2. Yogi Adityanath completed his bachelor’s degree in mathematics and left his home around the 1990s to join the Ayodhya Ram temple movement. He renounced his family in 1993 at the age of 21. He later became a disciple of Mahant Avaidyanath, the then high priest of Gorakhnath Math.

3. Adityanath was the youngest member of the 12th Lok Sabha at 26.

4. He has been elected to the Parliament from Gorakhpur for five consecutive terms (in 1998, 1999, 2004, 2009 and 2014 elections)

5. Adityanath's attendance in Lok Sabha was 77 per cent and he has asked 284 questions, participated in 56 debates and introduced three private member Bills in the 16th Lok Sabha.