Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with Rajya Sabha MP and BCCI member Rajeev Shukla and others during the closing ceremony of UP T20 League Season 3, in Lucknow. Pic/PTI

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said the Uttar Pradesh Premier T20 League is providing a strong platform for young and budding cricketers. He urged the Board of Control for Cricket in India to allot two IPL (Indian Premier League) teams to Uttar Pradesh, given its 25 crore population.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath flagged off the final match of Uttar Pradesh Premier T20 League at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium here on Saturday. He met the teams of Kashi Rudras and Meerut Mavericks who played the final cricket match, according to a statement.

This will ensure more opportunities for local talent, he said. Highlighting the government's efforts to promote sports, Adityanath announced that Varanasi International Cricket Stadium construction has progressed 70 per cent and it will be completed by the year-end.

Other stadiums are also under construction in Ayodhya, Gorakhpur and Meerut, where an international level stadium and sports university are coming up, he said. Reiterating his commitment to sports development, the chief minister said, "From villages to blocks and districts, stadiums are being built to nurture talent.

Grounds are being developed in every village, mini stadiums in every block, and full-fledged stadiums in every district. Former players are also being engaged as coaches to guide emerging talent." He lauded the spirit of the players and spectators, saying that such events will inspire youths to excel in sports.

